IndyCar Milwaukee Race 2

Dixon tops IndyCar all-time podium record as runner-up in Milwaukee

A milestone weekend for the Kiwi stamped his name to the IndyCar record books, among others like Foyt and Andretti.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda celebrate on the podium with cream puffs

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda celebrate on the podium with cream puffs

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

When Scott Dixon took the green flag in the first race of the doubleheader weekend at The Milwaukee Mile, it marked his 400th start. When he took the checkered flag for the second act on Sunday, he surged to a runner-up finish and with it, captured the 142nd podium of his career to set the all-time record on a list that includes the likes of legends A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti. 

Dixon’s methodical climb through the field in Sunday’s attrition-filled contest nearly saw him pull off some late-race magic to take the victory. Restarting third with 11 laps to go, he lined up behind race leader Scott McLaughlin and Andretti Global’s Colton Herta. The following lap saw Dixon charge the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda to the inside of Herta, coming out ahead in the tight wheel-to-wheel battle. Despite his best efforts by running his fastest laps of the race at the end, Dixon was only able to inch closer to McLaughlin before crossing the finish line 0.4558s behind at the 1-mile oval to secure his fifth podium of the season. 

“It was pretty wild,” Dixon said of the race, which featured 763 total passes, including 177 for position and 13 of those being lead changes.

“I think there was never a lap that you were kind of relaxing. It was just flat out the whole time, especially the strategy shift I think at the end with Colton, we got a bit of a reset with that last caution. What a wild day. Alex's issue, then Power having his issue. Definitely made for TV.

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Perry Nelson / Motorsport Images

“Yeah, for us it was a bit up and down throughout. I think we changed everything but the kitchen sink last night after yesterday's car. It was definitely very positive. It was nice to have a good car today. Obviously moved up when we needed to. Had a good restart on the last one.

“Congrats to McLaughlin. I know it's not the first time for a Kiwi 1-2, but it's always a lot of fun to have another New Zealand driver there.”

Dixon, a 58-time race winner, delved further into those final laps when trying to run down McLaughlin’s No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet.

“I think I ran faster than I did in qualifying,” he said. “Need to get that around the other way.

“Yeah, I think if we'd had maybe another 10 to 20 laps, it might have been slightly different. But it is what it is. He drove a fantastic race. There was kind of the one stint where he got me, then the No. 14 (Santino Ferrucci), and also maybe one other that kind of got in front. Just got into a traffic sequence where I couldn't really run on the bottom. I couldn't understand why everybody else could. As soon as I did, I had loads of understeer and couldn't get it together.

While the 44-year-old continues to make his mark in the record books with plenty of accolades, he remains humble about his impact in the sport.

“Yeah, it's cool,” Dixon said. “Obviously Mario, I'm a massive fan of Mario. He's a huge part of our series. Again, I keep saying it, but it's so cool that him and A.J. and many others, whether it's Rick (Mears), come to a lot of our races. Obviously, Mario raced in a lot of different categories, as well, and achieved many great things.

“Just to be mentioned with any of those guys is very special.”

