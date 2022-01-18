Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / O’Ward: Arrow McLaren SP will join IndyCar elite, isn’t there yet
IndyCar News

Dixon leads calls for next-gen IndyCar to lose weight

By:

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon has described the current breed of IndyCar as a “junior category car”, as its ever increasing weight militates against top speed and handling agility.

Dixon leads calls for next-gen IndyCar to lose weight

In the ongoing discussion over IndyCar’s 2023 engine regulations, which will see engine capacity increase from 2.2-liters to 2.4 with hybrid units added on, Dixon, Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Graham Rahal have asked the series to reduce the weight of the cars overall.

“I would say IndyCar right now is more of a junior category car,” said Dixon who has accrued 51 wins over his 21-year career at the top of U.S. open-wheel racing and has won all six of his titles with Chip Ganassi Racing. “It's not particularly fast, it's not particularly nimble, it's very heavy, there's not a whole lot of grip, and some of the circuits that we go to are very low-grip, as well…

“I think the reason for some of the weight gains have been a huge safety situation such as the aeroscreen and things like that, which are no-brainers. I think you're seeing a lot of formulas kind of going down that road at the moment just in the way that the technology is shifting. We're maybe not as quick on chassis development or upgrading – we've had the same car since 2012.”

Dixon sounded hopeful that next year’s cars new engine formula would push the power-to-weight ratio in the right direction, but said the cars still needed to shed the pounds to help reduce the mass and momentum when the cars strike walls.

“The big focus right now is the introduction of the hybrid system, new engines from the manufacturers, and those are big shifts. We'll see introduction of possibly an extra 200 horsepower [over several seasons]. That will definitely make the car wildly different to drive…

“It is constantly evolving. The weight thing is probably something that's at the forefront because the cars are getting heavy, and I think that becomes a safety issue at some point just because the speeds are staying pretty similar.”

Team Penske’s Power echoed these sentiments, saying: “The car is too heavy. I think once they add that hybrid thing, it's too much. It already was with the [aero]screen. It's become less and less nimble. They've got to find a way to lose some weight out of the car.”

His teammate Newgarden repeated in essence what he told Motorsport.com last October, after running a test session at Barber in which the cars were simulated in 2023 form, with an extra 120lbs of weight.

“The details of the new engine coming onboard, what are the components that come with that? When is there a new car that comes online with it, as well?… I think it's important that we keep the weight relatively low, low for an IndyCar. In this series I think it's good for multiple reasons. It's good for performance, it's good for safety.”

Rahal was asked by Motorsport.com about his natural disadvantage of being one of the taller heavier drivers, and while he fully agreed with the point, he played it down, saying, “It's not something I think about at a race weekend. We just do what we do.” But he, too, swiftly moved onto the topic of the next-gen IndyCar needing to be much lighter.

“In the next IndyCar the focus must be - must be - to build the car right in the first place,” he said before explaining, “We built this chassis in 2012. Wasn't quite there. We had to add intrusion panels. We had to add stiffeners…The weight of the cars is significantly higher than when I started my career. Now you're adding in the hybrid engine, everything else, [and] obviously the aeroscreen [added for the 2020 season].

“It's not a knock-on where we're at, but it is a key focus going forward to the next generation of car. We need to drop the actual weight down significantly… That obviously is going to be affecting the braking with the new speeds, bigger motors, it's going to affect the tires significantly and everything else.

“It’s just important, I think, that we get the car built right the first time around. I have all the faith in the world in Dallara. They've always kept me safe, done a great job. I think it's really important.”

shares
comments
O’Ward: Arrow McLaren SP will join IndyCar elite, isn’t there yet
Previous article

O’Ward: Arrow McLaren SP will join IndyCar elite, isn’t there yet
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
O’Ward: Arrow McLaren SP will join IndyCar elite, isn’t there yet
IndyCar

O’Ward: Arrow McLaren SP will join IndyCar elite, isn’t there yet

Grosjean relishes comparisons with new teammate Herta
IndyCar

Grosjean relishes comparisons with new teammate Herta

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Scott Dixon More from
Scott Dixon
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid Long Beach
IndyCar

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid

Dixon: Nashville IndyCar event would benefit from changes, stiffer penalties Nashville
Video Inside
IndyCar

Dixon: Nashville IndyCar event would benefit from changes, stiffer penalties

Latest news

Dixon leads calls for next-gen IndyCar to lose weight
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon leads calls for next-gen IndyCar to lose weight

O’Ward: Arrow McLaren SP will join IndyCar elite, isn’t there yet
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Arrow McLaren SP will join IndyCar elite, isn’t there yet

Grosjean relishes comparisons with new teammate Herta
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean relishes comparisons with new teammate Herta

Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”
IndyCar IndyCar

Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.