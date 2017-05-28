Dixon escapes massive airborne crash that halts Indy 500

Scott Dixon walked away from a terrifying accident on Lap 53 of the Indianapolis 500.

The incident started when Jay Howard got up out of the groove in Turn 1 and hit the outside wall. He then came down the track, directly in the path of Scott Dixon's machine.

The pole-sitter had nowhere to go and was launched over the top of Howard's car.

Dixon then landed on top of the inside SAFER Barrier, tearing down part of the fence in the process. The entire rear section of the chassis was torn clean from the rest of the car.

Helio Castroneves narrowly avoided being collected, driving completely underneath Dixon and running through the grass.

Thankfully, both drivers emerged from their vehicles under their own power. A photographer who was near the scene of the accident was also taken away for examination.

The race was immediately red-flagged as repairs were made to the the barrier and fencing. It went back green on Lap 61 with Fernando Alonso in control.

After being checked and released from the infield care center, Howard blamed Ryan Hunter-Reay for pushing him up in the gray. "We were out there just trying to pick up some laps and see if we get some yellows and try to salvage something from the race. Hunter-Reay comes, gets a run on me (and) I lift, let him go trying to be the nice guy. And then he merged right over on me and pushed me out in all the gray and all the marbles. And the rest is history ... causes a massive accident.

"To say I'm unhappy is an understatement."

Despite such a horrifying accident, Dixon was calm upon leaving the infield care center. Just bummed. Glad everybody is okay. It was definitely a wild ride for sure. Big thanks to Dallara and everybody for the safety we have right now."