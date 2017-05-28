Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IndyCar Indy 500IndyCarIndy 500More events
IndyCar Indy 500 Breaking news

Dixon escapes massive airborne crash that halts Indy 500

18 shares
Dixon escapes massive airborne crash that halts Indy 500
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda poses for front row photos
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Jay Howard, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda involved in a huge crash
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Jay Howard, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda involved in a huge crash
Jay Howard, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda
By: Nick DeGroot, News Manager
28/05/2017 05:20

Scott Dixon walked away from a terrifying accident on Lap 53 of the Indianapolis 500.

The incident started when Jay Howard got up out of the groove in Turn 1 and hit the outside wall. He then came down the track, directly in the path of Scott Dixon's machine.

The pole-sitter had nowhere to go and was launched over the top of Howard's car.

Dixon then landed on top of the inside SAFER Barrier, tearing down part of the fence in the process. The entire rear section of the chassis was torn clean from the rest of the car.

Helio Castroneves narrowly avoided being collected, driving completely underneath Dixon and running through the grass. 

Thankfully, both drivers emerged from their vehicles under their own power. A photographer who was near the scene of the accident was also taken away for examination. 

The race was immediately red-flagged as repairs were made to the the barrier and fencing. It went back green on Lap 61 with Fernando Alonso in control.

After being checked and released from the infield care center, Howard blamed Ryan Hunter-Reay for pushing him up in the gray. "We were out there just trying to pick up some laps and see if we get some yellows and try to salvage something from the race. Hunter-Reay comes, gets a run on me (and) I lift, let him go trying to be the nice guy. And then he merged right over on me and pushed me out in all the gray and all the marbles. And the rest is history ... causes a massive accident.

"To say I'm unhappy is an understatement."

Despite such a horrifying accident, Dixon was calm upon leaving the infield care center. Just bummed. Glad everybody is okay. It was definitely a wild ride for sure. Big thanks to Dallara and everybody for the safety we have right now."

Be part of something big

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Track Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Drivers Scott Dixon , Jay Howard
Article type Breaking news
18 shares
To the IndyCar main page
IndyCar Indy 500IndyCarIndy 500More events