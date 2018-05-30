Did the new Indycar ruin the racing in Indy 500?

Will Power was a very excited winner of last weekend's Indianapolis 500, but the race he had just won did not generate the same level of enthusiasm for many watching fans. So what was to blame for a forgettable Indy race?

Fresh from declaring the Monaco Grand Prix as the "probably the most boring race ever in Formula 1", Fernando Alonso will have settled down with higher expectations for the 2018 Indianapolis 500.

A brand-new car package that improved racing at St Petersburg, the often-dull Phoenix oval and the tricky to pass Barber only heightened the outlook ahead of IndyCar's biggest race.