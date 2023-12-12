DHL joins Chip Ganassi Racing in multi-year deal as primary sponsor for Alex Palou

The 26-year-old Spaniard’s first race to fly the recognizable yellow and red colors will be at the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10, just a few hundred miles away from DHL Regional Headquarters in Plantation, Florida.

“I am extremely proud to welcome DHL to the Chip Ganassi Racing family,” team owner Chip Ganassi said.

“It is an honor to partner with an organization that shares our fundamental values of teamwork, growth, responsibility, and the pursuit of excellence. Together, we are committed to embodying those values both on and off the racetrack.

“I am looking forward to Alex and the #10 team defending their 2023 title with DHL on board. The road ahead holds great promise and potential, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Palou, who is aiming for a third title entering only his fifth season in North America’s premier open-wheel championship, shared his excitement in the addition of the newest sponsor.

"It’s super exciting to announce our new partnership with DHL, a global leader in logistics. Representing such a successful and widely recognized brand is a true honor,” Palou said.

“Their iconic yellow and red colors not only stand out, but they also remind me of my native Spain’s colors. As our team looks back at our remarkable success last year, we are eager to carry that momentum forward and aim for a third title with the support of DHL.

“I am especially thrilled to hit the ground running alongside the dedicated men and women of our 10-car crew in 2024.”

DHL, which has roughly 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, joins CGR after a long partnership with Andretti Global that dated back to 2010, and included an IndyCar title (2012) and Indianapolis 500 (2014) with Ryan Hunter-Reay.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Chip Ganassi Racing, an organization that has a rich history of success, deeply rooted in principles shared by DHL, such as a commitment to supporting the communities we call home, and the relentless pursuit of excellence by investing in our people who embody speed, passion, and dedication,” said Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas and Head of Global Sponsorships.

“As we sponsor this winning motorsports team with Alex Palou behind the wheel, we look forward to many winning moments both on and off the track in the months and years to come.”