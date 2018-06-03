Detroit IndyCar: Rossi takes pole for Race 2 in wet qualifying

Alexander Rossi scored his third IndyCar pole with a perfect performance in the wet qualifying session for Race 2 at Belle Isle, eclipsing nearest rival Robert Wickens by 0.3sec.

The anomalous Detroit GP qualifying system has the field split in half, each group getting 12mins, with the faster group lining up 1-3-5-7- etc. the slower group on 2-4-6-8- etc. Group 2 from qualifying yesterday was the first half of the field to get 12mins on track today this morning.

Tony Kanaan spun almost immediately, bringing out the red flag and requiring a new nose-wing. The field got the green flag again with seven minutes remaining, and Wickens took full advantage of a clear track to go quickest initially.

As the field separated themselves out, the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda nailed a 1min33.6605sec, beating the ever-smooth Ed Jones in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda by a quarter second, with the second SPM car of James Hinchcliffe a further two-tenths behind.

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Simon Pagenaud was fourth quickest, but Ryan Hunter-Reay and Sebastien Bourdais hurt their chances by having a spin and a trip down an escape road respectively.

In Group 2, Max Chilton was the first to spin, but he kept his Carlin Racing-Chevrolet running and was able to continue. Rossi was the first to lay down a serious time and his 1min33.3143 ensured this second group would start from the odd-numbered side of the grid, and gave Rossi his third career pole position.

Will Power had just got up to second place to ensure he would again be the fastest Chevrolet by clocking second – albeit half a second off Rossi – when his teammate Josef Newgarden brought the session to a halt by understeering into the tire wall at Turn 11.

Newgarden, who wasn’t very quick anyway, nonetheless lost his two best laps and will start the race from 19th.

Yesterday’s masterful winner Scott Dixon will start fifth after bagging P3 in Group 2, while Zach Veach put in his best qualifying performance of the year to outpace Graham Rahal by a tenth of a second to grab seventh.

Dale Coyne Racing’s latest sub Santino Ferrucci will roll off 13th for his second-ever IndyCar start after outperforming Spencer Pigot and the two Carlin cars.

Grid order at bottom of page. Should the race be dry, all drivers will start on the alternate (red-sidewalled, softer) Firestone compound, except AJ Foyt Racing's rookie Matheus Leist who has chosen to start on primary tires.

IndyCar, Detroit Race 2 qualifying - Group 1

IndyCar, Detroit Race 2 qualifying - Group 2

Cla # Driver Laps Time Gap Interval Mph 1 27 Alexander Rossi 5 1'33.3143 90.661 2 12 Will Power 5 1'33.8295 0.5152 0.5152 90.164 3 9 Scott Dixon 4 1'33.9544 0.6401 0.1249 90.044 4 26 Zach Veach 4 1'34.6464 1.3321 0.6920 89.385 5 15 Graham Rahal 4 1'35.0256 1.7113 0.3792 89.029 6 20 Jordan King 5 1'35.1374 1.8231 0.1118 88.924 7 19 Santino Ferrucci 4 1'35.4664 2.1521 0.3290 88.618 8 21 Spencer Pigot 4 1'36.3713 3.0570 0.9049 87.785 9 59 Max Chilton 4 1'36.9796 3.6653 0.6083 87.235 10 1 Josef Newgarden 4 1'38.3041 4.9898 1.3245 86.059 11 23 Charlie Kimball 4 1'39.3597 6.0454 1.0556 85.145 Thus the grid order will be: 1 Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport-Honda

2 Robert Wickens, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda

3 Will Power, Team Penske-Chevrolet

4 Ed Jones, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

5 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

6 James Hinchcliffe, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda

7 Zach Veach, Andretti Autosport-Honda

8 Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske-Chevrolet

9 Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda

10 Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport-Honda

11 Jordan King, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet

12 Marco Andretti, Andretti-Herta Autosport-Honda

13 Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing-Honda

14 Gabby Chaves, Harding Racing-Chevrolet

15 Spencer Pigot, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet

16 Sebastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing-Honda

17 Max Chilton, Carlin Racing-Chevrolet

18 Matheus Leist, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet

19 Josef Newgarden, Team Penske-Chevrolet

20 Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda

21 Charlie Kimball, Carlin Racing-Chevrolet

22 Tony Kanaan, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet

23 Rene Binder, Juncos Racing-Chevrolet