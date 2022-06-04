Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Detroit IndyCar: Rossi tops second practice in between red flags Next / Newgarden on Detroit: “One of my most satisfying pole laps ever”
IndyCar / Detroit Qualifying report

Detroit IndyCar: Newgarden on pole for final Belle Isle race

Josef Newgarden of Team Penske-Chevrolet will lead the field to the green for the final Detroit Grand Prix to be held at Belle Isle Park, after shading a surprising challenge from Takuma Sato of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

Firestone Fast Six

On used reds, Helio Castroneves was the first driver to throw down a fast lap in Q3, a 1min15.4538sec tour of the bumpy 2.35-mile, 14-turn course. That survived the first assaults from Newgarden and rookie David Malukas in the Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda, but then Takuma Sato in the second Coyne car moved to the top with a 1min15.3490sec.

Newgarden then delivered a 1min15.2153sec lap, an average of 112.477sec, to go fastest by 0.1337sec and claim his 16th pole.

Coyne can nonetheless be content with his drivers claiming second and sixth, sandwiching the two Meyer Shank Racing-Hondas and one of last year’s Detroit winners, Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Josef Newgarden

1:15.2153

1:15.2153

3

3

Chevy

A

Team Penske

2

Takuma Sato

1:15.3490

0.1337

1

2

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

3

Simon Pagenaud

1:15.3951

0.1798

2

2

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

4

Helio Castroneves

1:15.4538

0.2385

1

3

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

5

Pato O'Ward

1:16.3301

1.1148

2

2

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren SP

6

David Malukas

1:16.6104

1.3951

1

2

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

Q2

Simon Pagenaud set a 1min15.4429sec on primary tires, while Josef Newgarden landed a 1min15.5094sec with his first flyer on fresh reds and 15.0289 on his second. However, this was swiftly eclipsed by rookie David Malukas – 1min14.8, same as he produced in Q1 – and then Pato O’Ward sprung the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy to the top with a 1min14.6681.

Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi were on their final flying laps, when Romain Grosjean banged the wall at Turn 12, appeared to bend his rear suspension, and then spun hard into the wall at Turn 13. That brought out the red flag, preventing Dixon and Rossi from getting a chance to advance, so Newgarden could breathe a sigh of relief as he was through to the Firestone Fast Six.

Marcus Ericsson was unhappy with teammate Dixon backing up toward him trying to find a gap, for his flyer, but it was the kind of incident seen throughout the field, throughout the session, throughout the weekend.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Pato O'Ward

1:14.6681

1:14.6681

5

6

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren SP

2

David Malukas

1:14.8251

0.1570

4

5

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

3

Helio Castroneves

1:14.8593

0.1912

5

5

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

4

Simon Pagenaud

1:14.9172

0.2491

5

6

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

5

Takuma Sato

1:14.9363

0.2682

6

6

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

6

Josef Newgarden

1:15.0289

0.3608

5

5

Chevy

A

Team Penske

7

Colton Herta

1:15.1043

0.4362

5

6

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:15.2279

0.5598

4

6

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

Scott Dixon

1:15.4057

0.7376

5

6

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

Scott McLaughlin

1:15.8670

1.1989

3

6

Chevy

A

Team Penske

11

Alexander Rossi

1:16.2179

1.5498

2

6

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

12

Romain Grosjean

1:16.9740

2.3059

4

5

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

Q1 Group 2

David Malukas in the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda topped the times on primaries, 1min16.3251sec, ahead of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas of Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta, followed by Scott Dixon (Ganassi), Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) and Will Power (Team Penske).

Alex Palou was the first major runner to switch to alternate tires, but his 1min15.9493 was swiftly pushed down by Felix Rosenqvist, Rossi, Malukas, VeeKay, and then Scott Dixon produced a 1min15.3309sec.

Josef Newgarden then found a 1min15.2262, but that was beaten by Malukas who produced the first 74sec lap of the weekend, a 74.8833sec. Rossi and Herta also improved to also demote Newgarden, but he, Dixon and Sato clung on to move on into Q2.

Surprise eliminations at this stage were VeeKay of ECR, Will Power of Penske, and defending champion Palou. Rosenqvist was sent out of pitlane into the path of Jimmie Johnson, lost his best laps for qualifying interference and will start on the back row.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

Engine

Tire

Team

1

David Malukas

1:14.8833

1:14.8833

5

6

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

2

Alexander Rossi

1:15.0288

0.1455

5

5

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

3

Colton Herta

1:15.2003

0.3170

6

6

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

4

Josef Newgarden

1:15.2262

0.3429

5

6

Chevy

A

Team Penske

5

Scott Dixon

1:15.3309

0.4476

4

6

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

Takuma Sato

1:15.3911

0.5078

5

6

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

7

Rinus VeeKay

1:15.5482

0.6649

5

6

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

8

Will Power

1:15.5731

0.6898

6

7

Chevy

A

Team Penske

9

Alex Palou

1:15.6121

0.7288

4

6

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

Jack Harvey

1:16.8347

1.9514

6

6

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

Jimmie Johnson

1:17.5499

2.6666

2

6

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

Tatiana Calderon

1:18.3657

3.4824

6

6

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

13

Felix Rosenqvist

1:18.6291

3.7458

2

5

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren SP

Q1 Group 1

Devlin DeFrancesco went straight out on alternate tires, and on his second lap he produced a 1min17.0199sec, but the best of the drivers on primary tires were able to able to eclipse him.

Another driver on alternates, Christian Lundgaard then went to the top of the times for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda and delivered a 1min16.3068sec, but Scott McLaughlin was only two-tenths away in his Team Penske-Chevrolet.

Out came the big guns on alternates, and Helio Castroneves came up with a 1min15.7374, ahead of Marcus Ericsson’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy, and the second MSR car of Simon Pagenaud. Castroneves and O’Ward then improved on their second flying laps and Helio got down to 1min15.4367sec.

Conor Daly just missed out by 0.0087sec, as did Friday pacesetter Kyle Kirkwood who had to serve a drive-through for a pit speed violation.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Helio Castroneves

1:15.4367

1:15.4367

5

5

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

2

Pato O'Ward

1:15.5973

0.1606

5

5

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren SP

3

Marcus Ericsson

1:15.6159

0.1792

6

6

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

Scott McLaughlin

1:15.6765

0.2398

5

6

Chevy

A

Team Penske

5

Simon Pagenaud

1:15.8463

0.4096

5

6

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

6

Romain Grosjean

1:16.0067

0.5700

5

6

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

7

Conor Daly

1:16.0154

0.5787

6

6

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

8

Kyle Kirkwood

1:16.1255

0.6888

5

5

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

9

Santino Ferrucci

1:16.1390

0.7023

5

5

Chevy

A

Juncos Hollinger Racing

10

Christian Lundgaard

1:16.3068

0.8701

3

6

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:16.3374

0.9007

6

6

Honda

A

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

12

Graham Rahal

1:16.4265

0.9898

6

6

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

13

Dalton Kellett

No Time

---

--

---

Chevy

Ao

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

shares
comments
Detroit IndyCar: Rossi tops second practice in between red flags
Previous article

Detroit IndyCar: Rossi tops second practice in between red flags
Next article

Newgarden on Detroit: “One of my most satisfying pole laps ever”

Newgarden on Detroit: “One of my most satisfying pole laps ever”
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Watkins Glen IMSA: Red flag halts race with under 90mins to go Watkins Glen
IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Red flag halts race with under 90mins to go

Watkins Glen IMSA: Blomqvist takes pole in Meyer Shank Acura Watkins Glen
IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Blomqvist takes pole in Meyer Shank Acura

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Robert Wickens wins first race since IndyCar horror crash in 2018
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Robert Wickens wins first race since IndyCar horror crash in 2018

Rossi: No change within Andretti despite imminent split
IndyCar IndyCar

Rossi: No change within Andretti despite imminent split

Indy Lights driver Pedersen to test Juncos Hollinger IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy Lights driver Pedersen to test Juncos Hollinger IndyCar

Herta fastest in eight-car Indy road course test
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta fastest in eight-car Indy road course test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.