Detroit IndyCar: Andretti takes brilliant pole for Race 1

Marco Andretti took his first pole position in almost five years, when he emerged from Group 2 of qualifying with a time almost half a second quicker than his closest opposition.

The Andretti-Herta Autosport-Honda driver danced the #98 car around the 2.35-mile street course in 1min14.8514sec, beating Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda’s Robert Wickens by 0.4753sec and, Andretti’s teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay by 0.4837sec.

The qualifying system for Detroit double header has the field split in half, each group getting 12mins, with the faster group lining up 1-3-5-7- etc. the slower group on 2-4-6-8- etc. Thus Andretti will be joined on the front row by Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, who topped Group 1 with a 1min 15.4186sec lap, just 0.076sec ahead of Alexander Rossi.

Thanks to being third fastest in that first group, Will Power will roll off sixth fastest, fastest Penske driver and also fastest Chevrolet-powered driver. After setting the fastest time of the group on primary compound, the Indy 500 winner then hit traffic while his alternate ‘reds’ were at their peak, and his 1min15.7210 was never going to be enough to stave off Dixon and Rossi

Last year’s winner of both Detroit races, Graham Rahal, will start eighth, while Carlin Racing-Chevrolet’s Max Chilton deserves special mention for finishing Group 1 in P5, beating Penske’s reigning champion Josef Newgarden. Chilton will therefore start 10th, the rookie team’s highest grid position.

IndyCar debutant Santino Ferrucci will start 18th in the #19 Dale Coyne Racing-Honda.

The first race begins today at 3.45pm local (Eastern) time.

IndyCar, Detroit qualifying Group 2