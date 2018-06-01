Global
IndyCar Detroit Practice report

Detroit IndyCar: Hunter-Reay tops FP2, King shunts hard

By: David Malsher, US Editor
01/06/2018 08:14

Ryan Hunter-Reay put Andretti Autosport and Honda on top in the last practice before tomorrow morning’s qualifying for the first race around Belle Isle, but Jordan King crunched his Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet hard into the Turn 11 wall.

As all the drivers got a chance to try the extra grip provided by Firestone’s alternate compound red-sidewalled tires, Hunter-Reay worked down to a 1min16.3598sec laptime of the 2.35-mile course, a mre 0.0069sec faster than Scott Dixon in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports recovered well from a poor morning session, clocking third (James Hinchcliffe) and ninth (Robert Wickens), Hinch just heading the top Chevrolet runner, which again was Josef Newgarden.

Marco Andretti, Alexander Rossi and Zach Veach ensured all Andretti cars were in the top 10, while last year’s double Detroit winner Graham Rahal was sixth.

Pagenaud was seventh, a couple of tenths off teammate Josef Newgarden, but 0.08sec ahead of his other teammate Will Power. The #12 driver appeared to add the Belle Isle paddock to his post-Indy 500 tour, after getting it wrong in Turn 7 but carrying on down the escape road, driving past parked semis to rejoin the course at Turn 11. He finished the session in 12th.

Other drivers had moments, including Hinchcliffe and Sebastien Bourdais, and Tony Kanaan brought out a red flag by slamming into the Turn 3 tires, thankfully at slow speed. But the other red flag was for King who hit a bump on turn-in for Turn 11, the rebound sending him off line and into the concrete barrier, slamming both left wheels hard into the wall, buckling his suspension. Without accurate steering, the ECR car was then spat across the road to mess up its right side, too.

IndyCar, Detroit second practice

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  16 1'16.3598     110.791
2 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  13 1'16.3667 0.0069 0.0069 110.781
3 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  10 1'16.4840 0.1242 0.1173 110.611
4 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  14 1'16.5864 0.2266 0.1024 110.463
5 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  15 1'16.6198 0.2600 0.0334 110.415
6 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  12 1'16.7098 0.3500 0.0900 110.286
7 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  11 1'16.7888 0.4290 0.0790 110.172
8 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  17 1'16.7898 0.4300 0.0010 110.171
9 6 canada  Robert Wickens  13 1'16.7974 0.4376 0.0076 110.160
10 26 united_states  Zach Veach  16 1'16.8133 0.4535 0.0159 110.137
11 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  12 1'16.8458 0.4860 0.0325 110.091
12 12 australia  Will Power  16 1'16.8647 0.5049 0.0189 110.064
13 30 japan  Takuma Sato  13 1'17.1359 0.7761 0.2712 109.677
14 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  16 1'17.2151 0.8553 0.0792 109.564
15 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  9 1'17.3910 1.0312 0.1759 109.315
16 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  14 1'17.4324 1.0726 0.0414 109.257
17 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  15 1'17.5319 1.1721 0.0995 109.116
18 19 united_states  Santino Ferrucci  15 1'17.5554 1.1956 0.0235 109.083
19 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  15 1'17.7024 1.3426 0.1470 108.877
20 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  17 1'17.7271 1.3673 0.0247 108.842
21 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  19 1'17.9567 1.5969 0.2296 108.522
22 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  2 1'18.9823 2.6225 1.0256 107.113
23 32 austria  Rene Binder  12 1'20.4577 4.0979 1.4754 105.148
About this article
Series IndyCar
Event Detroit
Track The Raceway on Belle Isle
Teams Andretti Autosport
Article type Practice report
