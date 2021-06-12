Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson scores first win, Power robbed

Poleman Pato O’Ward held off Alex Rossi at the start, with Romain Grosjean taking third ahead of Dale Coyne Racing teammate Ed Jones and Colton Herta’s Andretti Autosport-Honda. On the long run to Turn 3, Power passed his Penske teammate Josef Newgarden for sixth, while Simon Pagenaud took eighth from Ryan Hunter-Reay right behind them.

Hunter-Reay, Scott McLaughlin and Rinus VeeKay pitted after just two laps to change onto the harder primary Firestones, but McLaughlin’s stop was long, with a slow right-rear change.

A lap later, O’Ward also pitted, handing a 2.5sec lead to Rossi over Grosjean, while Herta and Newgarden did the same at the end of Lap 4. They emerged together, and as Newgarden tried to defend his spot, he slapped a wall with his left-rear tire, which eventually flew off as he came into pitlane. Hunter-Reay had done the same and had to return to the pits.

Rossi pitted on Lap 6, Grosjean on Lap 7, handing the lead to Jones, but only momentarily as Power passed the other DCR car on Lap 7, soon to be followed through by Takuma Sato – up from 16th! – and Scott Dixon, who had started his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda on the primary compound and had surged forward.

Power had pulled a 1.6sec lead on Sato when Dixon dived past the RLLR-Honda at Turn 1 on Lap 11 and immediately the six-time champ started closing Power down, as the Penske leader’s reds started wilting too. The pass came on Lap 12.

Behind Sato ran Jones heading a line that contained Felix Rosenqvist in the second Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet that had started on new reds, James Hinchcliffe who had started on primaries, Pagenaud and Marcus Ericsson. Jones, struggling to keep his reds alive fell to eighth.

And then ninth, as Rossi – who had made superb progress since putting on primaries, including passing O’Ward – dismissed Jones and homed in on Santino Ferrucci (RLL).

Jones stopped on Lap 16, but Power, Sato and Rosenqvist stayed out despite falling 10sec behind Dixon. Sato and Rosenqvist pitted at the end of Lap 18. Ericsson stopped on Lap 20 to get onto primaries, Power did the same on Lap 21, with an 11sec deficit to Dixon and rejoined 13th.

At the same time, Grosjean made his second stop for primaries, and Max Chilton pulled his Carlin car to pit road with a flat left-rear, and a lap later Pagenaud made his first tsotp

The order on Lap 22 of the 70 lap race was Dixon and Hinchcliffe 11sec apart on primaries up front, with Ferrucci in third, making his alternates last highly impressively, but with Rossi, Graham Rahal, O’Ward, Herta stacked up behind him.

On Lap 24, the full-course caution came out for a huge shunt for Rosenqvist at Turn 6, when it appeared his throttle stuck open on the exit of Turn 6, striking the tire-wall so hard and on an upward trajectory that it pushed back the concrete wall, toppling part of it.

The car was left resting nose-up at 45degrees, as the front was propped up by tires, which complicated the extrication procedure. The race was halted at the end of Lap 27, and the other cars trickled to pitlane.

Some 75mins later, following extensive wall, fence and tire barrier repairs at Turn 6, engines were fired up again.

Cars who had not pitted in the first segment of the races – Dixon, Hinchcliffe, Ferrucci, Rahal and Palou – and those who had pitted close to the start of the race – including Rossi, O’Ward, and Herta – would also have to stop urgently, and under yellow before the restart,

That left the running order at the front – Power, Ericsson, Sato, Pagenaud, VeeKay, Jones, Jack Harvey, Grosjean, Conor Daly and McLaughlin. Dixon emerged from his stop in 11th on new reds ahead of Rahal, O’Ward, Rossi, Ferrucci, Herta, Palou and Bourdais. Only Dixon and Palou had switched to alternate compound tires. Rahal who had also started on blacks, opted to run his second stint on blacks too.

Power held onto a slide at the restart to fend off Ericsson and Sato, but Pagenaud lost out to both VeeKay and Jones, while Grosjean demoted Harvey, as did Dixon who sliced forward and also passed Pagenaud on Lap 34, working his fresh reds hard.

Up front, Power couldn’t get away from Ericsson, and Sato was ordered by Race Control to allow VeeKay through after blocking the Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy.

Dixon’s charge stalled at sixth place, and now had not Pagenaud but O’Ward filling his mirrors, as he wrestled with fading red tires. The Arrow McLaren SP dived through at Turn 1 on Lap 40, and immediately pulled away. Further back, Rossi moved past teammate Herta to take 11th, a lap later he got Harvey and then moved onto the tail of the fading Dixon, who had been passed and left behind by Pagenaud.

Dixon, Harvey, Herta, Palou, Hinchcliffe, stopped at the end of Lap 43, putting Power, Ericsson, VeeKay, Sato, Jones at risk should a caution flag then fly.

Jones and Rossi stopped on Lap 45, and both emerged in front of Dixon. Sato came in a lap later, VeeKay a lap after that.

Power and Ericsson pitted at the end of Lap 47, and while Power easily beat his rival out of the pitlane, he had to cede positions to the hot-tired Ferrucci and Newgarden, who was back on the lead lap after getting his lap back under the pre-restart yellow. He was off-sequence though and would soon stop.

O’Ward made his final stop on Lap 51 and came out just ahead of Sato, and 4sec behind VeeKay, but Sato kept fighting and passed the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy at Turn 3. That meant Rahal and Ferrucci were briefly up front but they stopped on Lap 53, and Rahal had to take on reds for the first time.

So with 15 laps to go, Power, Ericsson and VeeKay ran as a train up front, half a second apart, with Sato a further 3sec back with O’Ward 2.5sec behind that. Then Power and Ericsson started pulling away from VeeKay, who saw Sato gaining on him as he used his push-to-pass to make a late charge, and stretch his lead over O’Ward.

VeeKay had fallen 5sec behind the lead battle when he encountered the lapped Dalton Kellett, who held him up long enough to allow Sato to pounce at Turn 9 and grab third.

Then on Lap 64, the race went under its second red flag: Grosjean had bounced off the curb at Turn 9 and struck the wall.

When the time came to restart, Power’s engine wouldn’t fire and his race was over.

Ericsson jumped out into the lead, Sato lagged and was immediately vulnerable to an attack from VeeKay who dived down the inside of the RLL driver at Turn 1 to claim second, and running over the marbles left Sato slow on exit, allowing O’Ward into third.

The scrap between VeeKay and O’Ward allowed Ericsson to escape and win by 1.73sec, while O’Ward came only 0.1815sec short of depriving VeeKay of second.

Sato held on to lead a RLL 4-5-6 ahead of Rahal and Ferrucci.

Penske’s misery after Power’s demise continued as Pagenaud tumbled back to 12th after banging wheels with Ferrucci on the restart, which allowed Rossi, Dixon, Jones, Newgarden, and Bourdais ahead of him.

P No Name Laps Diff LapTime Gap Pits LPit P2P FL FTime Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 8 Marcus Ericsson 70 LAP 70 1:19.7133 4 65 0 60 1:17.2013 5 15 109.584 1:45:33.1123 Honda P 189 Chip Ganassi Racing 2 21 Rinus VeeKay 70 1.7290 1:20.7469 1.7290 5 65 2 56 1:17.3280 12 109.404 1:45:34.8413 Chevy P 231 Ed Carpenter Racing 3 5 Pato O'Ward 70 1.9105 1:20.5126 0.1815 5 65 0 60 1:17.1568 3 1 109.647 1:45:35.0228 Chevy P 248 Arrow McLaren SP 4 30 Takuma Sato 70 8.1688 1:21.7771 6.2583 4 65 12 55 1:17.1531 16 109.652 1:45:41.2811 Honda P 163 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 15 Graham Rahal 70 9.4645 1:21.2192 1.2957 4 65 1 47 1:17.4840 4 20 109.184 1:45:42.5768 Honda A 179 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 45 Santino Ferrucci 70 9.5670 1:21.2373 0.1025 4 65 3 52 1:17.5507 21 109.090 1:45:42.6793 Honda P 85 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 27 Alexander Rossi 70 10.3406 1:21.0680 0.7736 5 65 0 51 1:17.6728 2 2 108.918 1:45:43.4529 Honda P 128 Andretti Autosport 8 9 Scott Dixon 70 10.8956 1:21.2717 0.5550 4 65 12 52 1:17.0420 16 11 109.810 1:45:44.0079 Honda P 237 Chip Ganassi Racing 9 18 Ed Jones 70 11.9428 1:21.0768 1.0472 4 65 5 48 1:17.3864 2 4 109.322 1:45:45.0551 Honda P 100 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 10 2 Josef Newgarden 70 12.5061 1:20.4994 0.5633 6 65 10 56 1:16.6433 5 110.381 1:45:45.6184 Chevy P 204 Team Penske 11 14 Sebastien Bourdais 70 13.5792 1:20.5473 1.0731 5 65 26 23 1:17.4954 10 109.168 1:45:46.6915 Chevy P 108 AJ Foyt Enterprises 12 22 Simon Pagenaud 70 13.8274 1:20.3593 0.2482 4 65 2 55 1:17.2468 9 109.519 1:45:46.9397 Chevy P 219 Team Penske 13 20 Conor Daly 70 14.7925 1:20.6323 0.9651 5 65 0 59 1:17.8306 17 108.698 1:45:47.9048 Chevy P 102 Ed Carpenter Racing 14 26 Colton Herta 70 16.0887 1:21.3700 1.2962 5 65 0 62 1:17.4649 6 109.211 1:45:49.2010 Honda P 170 Andretti Autosport 15 10 Alex Palou 70 17.2534 1:21.3492 1.1647 4 65 15 22 1:17.6386 25 108.966 1:45:50.3657 Honda P 263 Chip Ganassi Racing 16 60 Jack Harvey 70 18.2898 1:21.3152 1.0364 5 65 0 61 1:17.6184 19 108.995 1:45:51.4021 Honda P 135 Meyer Shank Racing 17 29 James Hinchcliffe 70 19.0114 1:21.5285 0.7216 4 65 41 58 1:17.6629 13 108.932 1:45:52.1237 Honda P 87 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 18 4 Dalton Kellett 69 1 LAPS 1:23.2445 1 LAPS 4 64 0 57 1:19.4862 24 106.434 1:45:56.2014 Chevy P 74 AJ Foyt Enterprises 19 3 Scott McLaughlin 67 3 LAPS 1:22.8399 1 LAPS 8 62 20 44 1:18.2440 23 108.123 1:45:54.6946 Chevy P 154 Team Penske 20 12 Will Power 66 2 LAPS 17:10.426 1 LAPS 5 66 40 60 1:16.8742 37 7 110.050 1:44:13.1202 Chevy P 141 Team Penske 21 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 65 5 LAPS 1:21.2938 1 LAPS 6 60 11 54 1:17.1022 8 109.724 1:45:52.3982 Honda P 103 Andretti Autosport 22 59 Max Chilton 65 5 LAPS 1:21.8877 0.8869 5 60 0 51 1:18.1475 18 108.257 1:45:53.2851 Chevy A 36 Carlin 23 51 Romain Grosjean 63 Contact 1:17.6716 7.2591 5 59 15 63 1:17.6716 1 3 108.920 1:32:24.8480 Honda P 89 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 24 48 Jimmie Johnson 49 Mechanical 2:46.7919 14 LAPS 5 49 46 43 1:18.5678 22 107.678 1:44:25.8380 Honda P 31 Chip Ganassi Racing 25 7 Felix Rosenqvist 23 Contact 1:18.2528 7.2567 1 18 52 23 1:18.2528 14 108.111 31:28.3936 Chevy P 87 Arrow McLaren SP