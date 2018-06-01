Global
IndyCar Detroit Practice report

Detroit IndyCar: Bourdais leads Honda-dominated first practice

By: David Malsher, US Editor
01/06/2018 04:26

Sebastien Bourdais put Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan on top in opening practice at Belle Isle, as Honda cars occupied the top eight times ahead of the double-header weekend.

Bourdais, who won race 2 here in 2015 and race 1 in 2016, produced a 1min17.8545sec lap to edge Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon by a mere 0.0623sec and last year’s double-winner Graham Rahal by 0.1285sec.

Alexander Rossi, Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Zach Veach were fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth quickest respectively for Andretti Autosport, their symmetry ruined by a novice.

Santino Ferrucci, subbing for Pietro Fittipaldi in the #19 Dale Coyne Racing-Honda, and with only a brief test at Putnam Park in Illinois, to his name, was one of the few drivers to get a clean lap in when the cars were release from pitlane with a minute to go following a red-flag stoppage, and he made the most of it to go to P6.

That red flag was caused by Robert Wickens visiting the Turn 7 runoff, stalling and needing a bumpstart. It wasn’t the first stoppage of the session; that had come eight minutes earlier when Rene Binder stuffed his Juncos Racing-Chevrolet into the tire barrier at the bumpy medium-speed Turn 11, thankfully without much damage.

Top Chevrolet runner was Josef Newgarden in ninth, his Team Penske teamamtes Simon Pagenaud and Will Power occupying P11 and P13. Tenth was Tony Kanaan for AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet.

The Honda team that appears to be struggling quite surprisingly is Schmidt Peterson Motorsports – Wickens only 15th and James Hinchcliffe 21st.

IndyCar, Detroit first practice

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  15 1'17.8545     108.664
2 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  13 1'17.9168 0.0623 0.0623 108.577
3 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  14 1'17.9830 0.1285 0.0662 108.485
4 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  13 1'18.1504 0.2959 0.1674 108.253
5 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  13 1'18.3009 0.4464 0.1505 108.045
6 19 united_states  Santino Ferrucci  21 1'18.3117 0.4572 0.0108 108.030
7 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  15 1'18.3366 0.4821 0.0249 107.995
8 26 united_states  Zach Veach  17 1'18.3529 0.4984 0.0163 107.973
9 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  14 1'18.3997 0.5452 0.0468 107.909
10 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  13 1'18.4611 0.6066 0.0614 107.824
11 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  15 1'18.6425 0.7880 0.1814 107.575
12 30 japan  Takuma Sato  15 1'18.6781 0.8236 0.0356 107.527
13 12 australia  Will Power  13 1'18.9027 1.0482 0.2246 107.221
14 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  17 1'18.9297 1.0752 0.0270 107.184
15 6 canada  Robert Wickens  16 1'18.9724 1.1179 0.0427 107.126
16 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  15 1'19.0906 1.2361 0.1182 106.966
17 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  17 1'19.1719 1.3174 0.0813 106.856
18 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  18 1'19.1933 1.3388 0.0214 106.827
19 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  14 1'19.4102 1.5557 0.2169 106.535
20 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  19 1'19.5470 1.6925 0.1368 106.352
21 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  11 1'19.6973 1.8428 0.1503 106.152
22 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  16 1'20.2853 2.4308 0.5880 105.374
23 32 austria  Rene Binder  16 1'21.8363 3.9818 1.5510 103.377

 

About this article
Series IndyCar
Event Detroit
Track The Raceway on Belle Isle
Article type Practice report
