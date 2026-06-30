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IndyCar Mid-Ohio

Dennis Hauger is done playing the patient rookie: “I don’t want to fight midfield”

Leading the Rookie of the Year standings isn't enough for the Norwegian breakout star, who has his sights set on podiums—and a wide-open silly season

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing Honda, Dennis Hauger, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing Honda, Dennis Hauger, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Dennis Hauger is leading the IndyCar Rookie of the Year standings, but has no intention of just coasting to a freshman title.

The 23-year-old Norwegian driver of the #19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda – effectively on loan from Andretti Global, the powerhouse outfit he secured the 2025 Indy NXT championship with – has turned heads with a string of resilient performances. Now, as the paddock heads into the second half of the season, the former Red Bull junior is setting his sights much higher than the midfield.

On paper, Hauger’s rookie campaign is anchored by two impressive top-10 finishes, including a career-best eighth-place result on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in May. Look closer at the data, however, and a trend of blistering race pace and masterful overtaking emerges.

Hauger’s season has been defined by clinical charges through the field. It began by qualifying a remarkable third on debut for the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg before finishing 10th. At Long Beach, he sliced through the field to convert a 19th-place starting spot to an 11th-place finish. His best performance thus far, though, is undoubtedly gaining 16 positions at the early May round at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, where he started 24th and ended eighth.  

Aside from a mechanical setback at Gateway due to a fuel cell issue, Hauger has crossed the finish line at every single event.

"I feel like this year has just been filled with potential," Hauger said. "Thinking about my mindset in race one, how little I actually knew in terms of race experience and how much I know now, it’s just a confidence boost. I have a bigger package in my mind in terms of what I need to do to be the best I can out there."

As the series rolls into Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Hauger is looking for a clean, uninterrupted weekend to build momentum. The #19 crew has faced shifting personnel throughout the year, but Hauger is hopeful that a stabilizing engineering group will allow them to unlock the car's true pace.

He is also measuring himself against a formidable benchmark in veteran teammate Romain Grosjean.

"I know he's a quick guy,” Hauger said. “When he was with Andretti, for example, he had three or four pole positions. He knows what he's doing, and I feel like I've been matching him at times and getting faster."

With the learning phase effectively over, Hauger is letting go of conservative rookie goals.

"I definitely want more than that. I don't want to fight midfield," Hauger said. "I want to be up there fighting for podiums and fighting for top 5s and wins... I want to chase top 10s regularly, and I feel like we can do that."

Looking toward 2027

Dennis Hauger, Dale Coyne Racing

Dennis Hauger, Dale Coyne Racing

Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images

Now in the midst of the summer months, paddock chatter has naturally shifted toward the future. Because Hauger remains a prominent affiliate of Andretti Global, his contract status is one of the grid's most intriguing storylines ahead of the 2027 season.

While speculation is rising regarding whether Hauger will stay with Dale Coyne, transition into a primary Andretti seat, or look elsewhere entirely, it all seems up in the air. 

"Honestly, I don't know yet," Hauger said. "Still pretty open, it seems, across the field of the grid. For me, I just have to see the opportunities I can get. I know when I have a good car, I'm capable of winning races and being up on the top."

When pressed on whether he is legally free to sign outside of the Andretti for next year, Hauger politely shut down the line of questioning.

"I can't really talk about the contract stuff. Not too much to say there," Hauger said. "Right now I'm just doing the best I can on track, and we'll see where it ends up."

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