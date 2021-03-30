IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
30 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
14 May
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
28 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
11 Jun
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
18 Jun
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
02 Jul
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
09 Jul
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Nashville
06 Aug
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
13 Aug
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
10 Sep
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
17 Sep
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
24 Sep
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action
IndyCar / Breaking news

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar

By:

Romain Grosjean’s race engineer Olivier Boisson says he’s impressed with the ex-Formula 1 driver’s progress in IndyCar, but isn’t underestimating how challenging it will be for the rookie to make a big impression.

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar

Grosjean, who scored 10 podiums in his nine-year F1 career, all for Lotus, today completed his third and final day of preseason testing for the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda team.

He turned 120 laps of the 1.7-mile short course at Sebring International Raceway, sharing the track only with teammate Ed Jones, and Carlin-Chevrolet’s Max Chilton.

Boisson said that Grosjean had made “good progress” since his previous two one-day tests at Barber Motorsports Park and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – but also acknowledged the steep learning curve that his new driver faces in the NTT IndyCar Series, despite starting 180 F1 grands prix.

“This series is tough,” Boisson told Motorsport.com, “and no matter who you are, you’re not going to show up as a rookie and just kick people’s ass. Everybody’s competitive and the tracks are very different, you have to learn so many tricks between all those different tires and different tracks.

“That’s why there are really good guys in their 40s who are still performing really well. It takes knowledge, understanding and skills, as well as reflexes and speed.

“So it’s going to be a big challenge at the beginning, the first few races, just because of the nature of IndyCar racing. It’s a very competitive and tough series, because we have different tires, different types of racing, and very little practice.”

Boisson, who last year engineered Santino Ferrucci and before that Sebastien Bourdais, said Grosjean has “been in the gym but we got him pretty tired by the end of the day. He’s good with the heat, but today was 90degF and pretty humid, so that’s definitely tough conditions.

“But since Barber and Laguna Seca, Romain has learned what we have as tools for adjusting the car, what does he like, what does he not like, so it was instructive, a good day.

“We did some fuel saving practice, and because there were only three cars on track we took the opportunity to practice running under yellow [caution], how to do restarts, that kind of thing that he’ll have to do at some point.

“Then, we also did a lot of changes to the car today: different rollcenters, diffs, dampers and did a lot more than even the last test. The last two tests, we didn’t really have a chance to change the diff or do too much with the rollcenter – or not as aggressive as we wanted.

“But since then Romain has been to the simulator so we started working on the whole package, we tried more setups. Today, we said, ‘OK, let’s apply those things we learned [in the sim] and although the car may not be perfect for Sebring, it doesn’t matter because we don’t race at Sebring. Let’s just try stuff, see what it does, find out how it feels.’

“He noticed how rough the surfaces can be. After the first run at Sebring, he came in and said, ‘Yeah, it’s bumpy’, and I said, ‘And you haven’t even been to Detroit yet!’ It’s definitely an eye-opener, how bumpy it is. You have to do some funny stuff to the car.

 

“But the simulator actually does a really good job including all the bumps and roughness of these tracks. The street races are really hard for a rookie, with no testing on them.

"Sebring represents something similar to a street course for us, but it’s not a street course per se. Some of the corners are a bit faster, some of the corners are less bumpy than the street courses we race on. And this year we’re going to have less practice and that’s going to be hard – two sessions instead of three before qualifying.

“So the Honda simulator helps quite a lot so he can learn those tracks before we get there, and so we can start to play a little bit with the setup for him.”

Boisson said that Grosjean has learned the adjustability parameters of the car, and is now adapting his style to the car, rather than trying in vain to make the car suit his natural style.

“Yeah, he’s definitely adapting himself; he’s a hard-working, dedicated guy,” said Boisson. “He’s been studying data a lot.

“Barber was hard because it was his first time, it’s a tough track and we were not very good there. But by the time we got to Laguna we looked a lot more competitive because he had been able to sit down and look at the data and seen, ‘OK, those guys are doing that, I’m not doing that so I must be doing it wrong, so I need to figure that out.’

“He’s definitely trying hard how to deal with this car because in the high-speed corners, this car moves around a lot more than F1, so he needs to get comfortable with the motions. And he’s spent a lot of time studying videos and data to adapt himself by understanding what the car needs, not what the car needs to do for him.”

Asked how he felt Grosjean’s approach compared with Ferrucci, Bourdais and Alex Palou, who as a rookie last year raced for Coyne, Boisson said that he was “very similar” to Bourdais and Palou.

“Santino was more like a ‘feel’ guy – goes very hard and works from his feel of the car,” he replied. “Alex was very similar to Seb – very hard-working, going through everything, analyzing everything, and what they want from a car was very similar. And Romain is very in line with that: he definitely does a lot of studying, looks at the data a lot, always wants to talk about it. Seb was like that, Alex was like that.

“And so far, I feel like what we did with Alex last year [setup-wise] falls pretty well with Romain. Santino was OK with a lot less rear-end security. Romain is not as picky as Seb [in that area], but more like Alex, somewhere in between Santino and Seb.”

Boisson says that Grosjean is not only working hard at improving himself, he’s also able to deliver a lot of useful feedback to the engineering team.

“Romain has got very detailed explanation of what’s happening in the car, and that’s very important for me at this point, to understand what he means,” he said. “He feels things very well, he’s very detail-oriented and he then gives good feedback of what he’s feeling.

“And now he knows what the limit of the car is and what the tools can do, he’s getting to the point where he can tell you what he wants.

“But still, it’s a lot for him to take in. In one day at Sebring, it’s very easy to get confused. I’ve had that many times at Sebring where you leave the track scratching your head, thinking, ‘What is happening here?!’ but then you go on to St. Pete and think, ‘Huh, OK, we weren’t that lost.’

“He and Ed [Jones] have similar enough driving styles that they can be useful for each other this year – it’s very similar stuff that they like, and then when we try it, they give very similar feel and feedback. Today they diverged a little more, but maybe that was what we were saying about Sebring – it can just be a little strange. I think early on in the season, the setups for Romain and Ed will start off pretty similar.”

Although that was the last time Grosjean drives an IndyCar before the opening round at Barber Motorsports Park on April 16-18, the #51 DCR-Honda will be in action at Texas Motor Speedway on Wednesday, with Grosjean’s oval sub Pietro Fittipaldi at the wheel.

shares
comments
Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action

Previous article

Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Romain Grosjean
Teams Dale Coyne Racing , Rick Ware Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

6h
2
IndyCar

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar

24min
3
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton

1d
4
Supercars

Supercars facing fresh border threat

22h
5
MotoGP

Ducati's Miller “hit a wall” with tyres in Qatar

1d
Latest news
“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar
IndyCar

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar

24m
Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action
IndyCar

Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action

Mar 28, 2021
“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test
IndyCar

“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test

Mar 26, 2021
Fans to choose Johnson’s Carvana livery at six IndyCar races
IndyCar

Fans to choose Johnson’s Carvana livery at six IndyCar races

Mar 26, 2021
Why hybrids can make IndyCar more thrilling in 2023
IndyCar

Why hybrids can make IndyCar more thrilling in 2023

Mar 26, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Push-to-Pass test 01:36
IndyCar
Mar 27, 2021

IndyCar: Push-to-Pass test

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Feb 24, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action
IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action

“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test
IndyCar / Breaking news

“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

More from
Romain Grosjean
Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

Why Grosjean is F1's most infuriating driver Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Grosjean is F1's most infuriating driver

More from
Dale Coyne Racing
Coyne would run third car for Grosjean on Gateway oval
IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne would run third car for Grosjean on Gateway oval

Pietro Fittipaldi returns to Coyne for IndyCar ovals
IndyCar / Breaking news

Pietro Fittipaldi returns to Coyne for IndyCar ovals

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar / Special feature

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020
How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Chip Ganassi Racing’s newly crowned six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon takes us round by round through his remarkable season. David Malsher-Lopez listens.

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2020

Trending Today

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's retirement

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton

Supercars facing fresh border threat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars facing fresh border threat

Ducati's Miller “hit a wall” with tyres in Qatar
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati's Miller “hit a wall” with tyres in Qatar

Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dirt favorites Bell, Larson collide early at Bristol

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't have flexibility it needed on tyres

Latest news

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar

Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action

“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test

Fans to choose Johnson’s Carvana livery at six IndyCar races
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Fans to choose Johnson’s Carvana livery at six IndyCar races

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.