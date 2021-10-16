Podcast: IndyCar champion Scott Dixon remembers Dan Wheldon

Wheldon was an immensely popular character throughout the motorsport world.

An IndyCar champion in 2005, Wheldon won the Indy 500 in the same year before claiming a sensational second 500 crown in 2011.

Read Also: Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

In a special podcast, Motorsport.com Global Editor-in-Chief Charles Bradley is joined by Motorsport.com's US Editor David Malsher-Lopez and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon remember the late Wheldon on the 10-year anniversary of his death.

Dan Wheldon, Bryan Herta Autosport with Curb/Agajanian takes the checkered flag and yellow flag from Brian Howard Photo by: Walt Kuhn / Motorsport Images