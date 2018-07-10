Daly to replace Chaves for Toronto IndyCar race

Daly, who raced a fourth Dale Coyne Racing entry at this year’s Indy 500, has accumulated 40 starts in five seasons with a best result of second at Detroit two years ago.

Harding Racing, meanwhile, started three races last year, grabbing a ninth and a fifth in its first two events, as a prelude to a full-time entry this season. However, Chaves’ best results this year have been two 14th places, and aside from the damp qualifying session at St. Petersburg, has struggled to find pace over a flying lap.

Explaining the switch, team president Brian Barnhart insisted that Chaves is not being replaced fulltime, but instead the team is evaluating its options for next year.

“At this point, we are focusing all our attention on the 2019 season. If we can expand to a two-car team, all remaining races and testing will offer driver evaluation opportunities to determine who will become Gabby’s teammate in 2019.

“Gabby is still fully employed and still under contract with Harding for the remainder of this year and in 2019.”