Daly leads first IMS test session, Herta tops no-tow speeds

The track was lost to rain in the final half hour of the two-hour session, at a point when Daly’s 222.714mph had put him top, ahead of the 221.296mph of teammate and team owner Ed Carpenter’s 221.296mph.

Their other teammate Rinus VeeKay suffered a nasty shunt at Turn 1 on his fifth lap that resulted in a broken finger.

Scott Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda was third ahead of the two Arrow McLaren SP-Chevys of Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward and a second Ganassi car, that of Alex Palou. O’Ward turned the most laps of the session at 23.

Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi (both Andretti Autosport-Honda) and Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet) were seventh, eighth and ninth respectively in the overall standings but 1-2-3 in the laps set without the aid of a tow, ranging from 219.8 – 219.6mph.

Twenty-one cars took part in the opening session which was for veterans only. The next two hours of on-track action will be reserved for Rookie Orientation Practice and Refreshers, but the scheduling is currently undecided due to the wet track.

P No Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 47 Conor Daly 40.4106 0.000 11 18 222.714 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 2 20 Ed Carpenter 40.6695 0.2589 9 9 221.296 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 3 9 Scott Dixon 40.8024 0.3918 8 9 220.575 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 4 7 Felix Rosenqvist 40.8423 0.4317 11 16 220.360 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 5 5 Pato O'Ward 40.8658 0.4552 13 23 220.233 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 6 10 Alex Palou 40.9149 0.5043 5 13 219.969 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 7 26 Colton Herta 40.9377 0.5271 4 8 219.846 Honda Andretti Autosport 8 27 Alexander Rossi 40.9762 0.5656 3 10 219.640 Honda Andretti Autosport 9 12 Will Power 40.9770 0.5664 12 16 219.635 Chevy Team Penske 10 60 Jack Harvey 40.9987 0.5881 6 6 219.519 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 11 2 Josef Newgarden 41.0002 0.5896 8 9 219.511 Chevy Team Penske 12 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 41.0360 0.6254 4 6 219.320 Honda Andretti Autosport 13 15 Graham Rahal 41.0413 0.6307 6 9 219.291 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 14 8 Marcus Ericsson 41.0530 0.6424 6 18 219.229 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 15 48 Tony Kanaan 41.0628 0.6522 7 11 219.176 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 16 30 Takuma Sato 41.2103 0.7997 5 13 218.392 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 17 98 Marco Andretti 41.2250 0.8144 4 5 218.314 Honda Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian 18 22 Simon Pagenaud 41.3419 0.9313 4 15 217.697 Chevy Team Penske 19 21 Rinus VeeKay 41.3718 0.9612 4 4 217.539 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 20 3 Scott McLaughlin 41.4270 1.0164 19 21 217.250 Chevy Team Penske 21 45 Santino Ferrucci 42.0437 1.6331 7 7 214.063 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 22 18 Ed Jones 10:19.170 578.7598 1 1 14.536 Honda Dale Coyne Racing 23 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 11:10.858 630.4477 1 1 13.416 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 24 24 Sage Karam No Time --- 1 1 --- Chevy Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 25 16 Simona De Silvestro No Time --- -- --- --- Chevy Paretta Autosport 26 4 Dalton Kellet No Time --- -- --- --- Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 27 14 Sebastien Bourdais No Time --- -- --- --- Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 28 06 Helio Castroneves No Time --- -- --- --- Honda Meyer Shank Racing 29 86 Juan Pablo Montoya No Time --- -- --- --- Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 30 29 James Hinchcliffe No Time --- -- --- --- Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 31 52 Cody Ware No Time --- -- --- --- Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing