Daly heads Indy test Friday morning, all rookies cleared

Because of how much time was lost to rain yesterday, IndyCar started running at 9am U.S. ET, beginning with a session for the rookies and refreshers, whose track time yesterday was pinched by bad weather and eventually fading light.

Those starting the day still needing to complete their ‘Phase 3’ – 15 laps above 215mph – included Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda duo Pietro Fittipaldi and Cody Ware, along with Simona de Silvestro of Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet, Max Chilton (Carlin-Chevy), and Sage Karam (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevy).

All have now fulfilled the requirements of IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway and are cleared to practice with others.

Once the track was open to all, the teams swiftly got on with running in packs, and Daly moved to the top of the times with a 224.790mph on the 16th of his 23 laps so far. That was a mere 0.05mph faster than 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda who was 0.45mph faster than the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy of Pato O’Ward.

As yesterday, Colton Herta’s #26 Gainbridge car heads the Andretti Autosport-Honda contingent, while one of last year’s Indy 500 revelations Alex Palou has ensured two Ganassi cars are in the top five.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Hondas are being best represented currently by Santino Ferrucci in the third car, but Graham Rahal has the strongest no-tow lap speed of all at the moment, with a 221.949mph.

Second in the no-tows is Team Penske-Chevrolet’s 2018 Indy winner Will Power, although he sits 22nd on the overall speed chart.

There are five hours left in the session which has resumed after a brief but heavy shower. Should further precipitation occur, IndyCar could feasibly extend track time to 7pm, as it did yesterday.

One car that will not be seen today is the #21 ECR-Chevrolet of Rinus VeeKay who suffered a big shunt in yesterday morning’s session, and is still nursing a broken finger.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 47 Conor Daly 40.0374 0.000 0.000 16 23 224.790 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 2 9 Scott Dixon 40.0462 0.0088 0.0088 2 11 224.740 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 3 5 Pato O'Ward 40.1304 0.0930 0.0842 36 55 224.269 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 4 26 Colton Herta 40.1422 0.1048 0.0118 42 45 224.203 Honda Andretti Autosport 5 10 Alex Palou 40.1545 0.1171 0.0123 20 31 224.134 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 6 18 Ed Jones 40.1956 0.1582 0.0411 15 20 223.905 Honda Dale Coyne Racing 7 22 Simon Pagenaud 40.2344 0.1970 0.0388 5 41 223.689 Chevy Team Penske 8 20 Ed Carpenter 40.2707 0.2333 0.0363 32 42 223.488 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 9 45 Santino Ferrucci 40.3126 0.2752 0.0419 46 46 223.255 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 15 Graham Rahal 40.3213 0.2839 0.0087 35 35 223.207 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 48 Tony Kanaan 40.3404 0.3030 0.0191 38 39 223.101 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 12 06 Helio Castroneves 40.3974 0.3600 0.0570 3 21 222.787 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 13 3 Scott McLaughlin 40.4133 0.3759 0.0159 6 52 222.699 Chevy Team Penske 14 98 Marco Andretti 40.4195 0.3821 0.0062 4 43 222.665 Honda Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian 15 7 Felix Rosenqvist 40.4623 0.4249 0.0428 26 28 222.429 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 16 59 Max Chilton 40.4935 0.4561 0.0312 3 11 222.258 Chevy Carlin 17 24 Sage Karam 40.5059 0.4685 0.0124 32 32 222.190 Chevy Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 18 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 40.5384 0.5010 0.0325 6 12 222.012 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 19 30 Takuma Sato 40.5755 0.5381 0.0371 26 26 221.809 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 20 60 Jack Harvey 40.5955 0.5581 0.0200 3 49 221.699 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 21 8 Marcus Ericsson 40.6259 0.5885 0.0304 29 68 221.534 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 22 12 Will Power 40.6486 0.6112 0.0227 39 43 221.410 Chevy Team Penske 23 14 Sebastien Bourdais 40.6690 0.6316 0.0204 4 20 221.299 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 24 2 Josef Newgarden 40.6699 0.6325 0.0009 24 25 221.294 Chevy Team Penske 25 29 James Hinchcliffe 40.6755 0.6381 0.0056 6 14 221.263 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 26 16 Simona De Silvestro 40.7075 0.6701 0.0320 17 29 221.089 Chevy Paretta Autosport 27 27 Alexander Rossi 40.7917 0.7543 0.0842 34 37 220.633 Honda Andretti Autosport 28 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 40.9883 0.9509 0.1966 12 16 219.575 Honda Andretti Autosport 29 4 Dalton Kellett 40.9922 0.9548 0.0039 13 15 219.554 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 30 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 41.2469 1.2095 0.2547 4 9 218.198 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 31 52 Cody Ware 41.7824 1.7450 0.5355 3 3 215.402 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing