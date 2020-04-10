IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Dallara joins the fight against coronavirus

shares
comments
Dallara joins the fight against coronavirus
By:
Co-author: David Malsher-Lopez
Apr 10, 2020, 3:55 PM

Dallara’s Speedway, Indiana factory has begun preparing materials that will be used for face masks and gowns as the U.S. continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dallara’s U.S. facility, which was opened in 2012, is using its cutting tables normally reserved to cut fiber cloth for racecars to prepare materials that will be used for face masks and gowns.

The materials are being delivered to the factory from an outside vendor and the Dallara staff cuts them for masks and gowns as needed, whereupon Indianapolis-based StitchWorks picks up the items twice a day and sews the material before delivering the finished product to hospitals.

StitchWorks houses industrial sewing machines and is joining forces with several groups in the Million Mask Challenge, which brings people together to create masks for those in the healthcare industry.

Stefano dePonti, CEO and general manager of Dallara USA, told IndyCar.com: “We need to be very active in everything we can to help, first of all, the medical cause and doctors, nurses and everyone involved, to fight this battle. As soon as this virus is defeated, the better for everybody.

“So, if we cannot properly build racecar parts, let’s do something that can help the community and move it forward with the hope that this will help many people that, right now, are suffering.”

DePonti said that Dallara’s corporate headquarters in Italy – a country that has been dreadfully struck by the coronavirus pandemic – is making ventilator parts and working with its aerodynamics team to test better ways to create oxygen flow.

He said he was inspired by that work, and he hopes that if their research is successful, he could implement the same work and technology in the Speedway factory.

Related video

Next article
31 drivers set for Michigan IndyCar Esports race

Previous article

31 drivers set for Michigan IndyCar Esports race
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author IndyCar Series

Race hub

Texas

Texas

4 Jun - 6 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams secures refinancing after engineering division sale

2
Formula 1

Norris now “more precise” with McLaren after gaining “respect”

1h
3
Esports

31 drivers set for Michigan IndyCar Esports race

4
Formula 1

The beer and curry secret of F1's last non-points race

3h
5
WRC

Solberg in talks with manufacturers to start WRC team

3h

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

Dallara joins the fight against coronavirus
Indy

Dallara joins the fight against coronavirus

31 drivers set for Michigan IndyCar Esports race
eSpt

31 drivers set for Michigan IndyCar Esports race

Gossage: No interest in Texas IndyCar race without fans
Indy

Gossage: No interest in Texas IndyCar race without fans

Dale Jr. to join IndyCar Esports field at Michigan
Indy

Dale Jr. to join IndyCar Esports field at Michigan

McLaughlin's unique IndyCar Eseries challenge
eSpt

McLaughlin's unique IndyCar Eseries challenge

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.