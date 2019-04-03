Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins NBC's Indy 500 broadcast

NBC Sports' inaugural coverage of the iconic race will include some iconic names, the latest being 15-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Earnhardt, a winner of two Daytona 500s, will serve as a roving reporter on race day for the 103rd running of the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 26th.

Since retiring from Cup Series competition at the conclusion of the 2017 season, the 44-year-old joined the NBCSN booth as a NASCAR analyst. He also contributed to the network's coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Super Bowl LII, and the Stanley Cup Finals.

"Dale Jr. is one of the most popular personalities in racing history, so adding Dale to our inaugural broadcast the Greatest Spectacle in Racing on NBC was a no-brainer.” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President, Production, NBC Sports & NBCSN. “Dale has never been able to attend the 500, and now he will have the opportunity to experience every aspect of this massive event – from the party in the Snake Pit and the hundreds of thousands of fans in the grandstands, to the key strategic decisions and bold moves on track that will ultimately crown the 103rd Indy 500 champion.”

The network's coverage will feature a total of 14 commentators. In the booth, Leigh Diffey will serve as the play-by-play announcer while Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy will join him as driver analysts. Mike Tirico and former IndyCar/NASCAR driver Danica Patrick will also be part of the comprehensive coverage. Other contributors beyond Earnhardt include Krista Voda, Rutledge Wood, Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast, Kevin Lee, Jon Beekhuis, Robin Miller and Dillon Welch.

“I can’t wait. This is an event I have wanted to attend for as long as I can remember,” said Earnhardt Jr. “To get this first Indy 500 experience in this capacity – as part of the broadcast team with NBC Sports – is a dream. That said, I fully understand the responsibility we have of bringing this race to television viewers across the country. There’s no better broadcast team to do it. I’m blessed to be a part of it.”