IndyCar St. Petersburg

Romain Grosjean returns to IndyCar, signs with Dale Coyne Racing for 2026

Grosjean will be back on the IndyCar grid full-time in 2026, driving for DCR

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Romain Grosjean, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Romain Grosjean, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Ex-F1 driver Romain Grosjean will return to the IndyCar grid in 2026, driving the No. 18 Honda entry for Dale Coyne Racing. It was the final full-time seat to be decided before the new season got underway. OnlyBulls and Bitcoin MAX will fund the effort. Grosjean recently drove for DCR in the pre-season test at Sebring.

Romain Grosjean

Romain Grosjean

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt/Lumen via Getty Images

Grosjean has 179 starts in Formula 1 with ten podiums, but exited the sport after the 2020 season, switching to IndyCar in the states. He ran the majority of the 2021 season in a car that was a collaboration of Coyne and Rick Ware Racing, scoring three podiums.

He joined Andretti's ranks for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, adding another three podiums to his stat sheet, but finishing 13th in points in both seasons. After parting ways with Andretti, he joined Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2024 season, placing as high as fourth and ending the year 17th in the championship.

But the 39-year-old was absent from the grid throughout 2025 and some thought his IndyCar adventure had come to an end -- winless, but with five second-place finishes. He spent part of the year competing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, driving a Lamborghini GTP entry for Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

“I cannot tell you how excited we are to welcome Romain Grosjean both to the race team and to Bitcoin MAX as the first global brand ambassador,” said Milton ‘Todd’ Ault in a release from the team. “Romain is the perfect global representative for the brand. His story and professionalism embody what we stand for.”

