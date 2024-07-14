Coyne to replace pain-ridden Harvey with Daly for Iowa Race 2
Conor Daly is poised to replace Jack Harvey for the second element of the IndyCar Series double-header at Iowa Speedway, after being denied on Saturday night
Jack Harvey, Dale Coyne Racing Honda, Pit lane
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Team owner Dale Coyne confirmed to Motorsport.com following qualifying that Daly would drive the No. 18 Honda entry in place of Harvey, who has been battling through significant neck pain since last weekend’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Harvey had made three qualifying attempts in Saturday’s qualifying round at the 0.894-mile oval after hybrid woes impacted two of the runs.
He ultimately ended up placing 19th for Race 1 with a speed of 183.556mph, followed by an effort of 18th for the second race that was 183.331mph.
However, he was seen gingerly trying to get out of the cockpit and needed the assistance of his team members each time.
Jack Harvey, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
But plans for him to be replaced by Daly in time for Saturday night’s race were denied by IndyCar, as Conor had neither practiced nor qualified the car.
That meant Harvey had to start Saturday’s race, but he was forced to park the car after 28 laps, telling NBC afterwards that he was “in agony in the car”.
Daly revealed on social media that the huge concerts that are being staged across the weekend at Iowa meant there was no time for him to turn some preparatory laps.
It is understood that IndyCar will allow Daly to run ahead of today’s race for approval purposes. As per its rulebook for switching drivers ahead of the race, Daly will be forced to start from the rear of the 27-car field.
Harvey has run eight of the nine races this year for Dale Coyne Racing, with a best finish of 13th at Barber Motorsports Park in April.
Daly has only run in the Indianapolis 500, placing 10th in an entry for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.
In nine previous starts at Iowa, he has a best finish of eighth, which came in Race 1 of 2020 when he also started on pole.
UPDATE: On Sunday morning, Harvey confirmed that he won't be racing today...
