Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / “Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power
IndyCar News

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

By:

Dale Coyne says that former Formula 1 driver Alex Albon is interested in coming to IndyCar, and that Romain Grosjean has boosted other drivers’ interest in his team and also the series.

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

Albon, who scored two Formula 1 podium finishes for Red Bull Racing last year before being replaced by Sergio Perez, is currently in DTM. But he made a name for himself in junior formulas, where he finished second only to current Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc in GP3, while in Formula 2 he was third in the championship behind George Russell and Lando Norris.

The British-Thai driver was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last weekend, visiting with various teams in the IndyCar paddock.

“Yeah, Alex was talking to lots of people,” said Coyne, who for the second time this year saw rookie Grosjean drive his #51 entry to a runner-up finish. “He’s been on our radar for a while and we’ve been speaking with him for over a year now and he’s interested, for sure.

“Romain [Grosjean] is a great salesman for us, showing what we can do as a team, but he’s also the best salesman for IndyCar. Him and Alex talked together for quite a while.

“They talked about how nice it is in the series, how competitive you can be in these cars, what they’re like to drive –natural, instinctive, so you can get on it straight away, like we saw from [Christian] Lundgaard.

“Romain was telling him it was fun to be in IndyCar, a lot of less pressure, better relationships between teams, team owners, and between drivers. And I think Alex appreciates that the teams here aren’t set up to have one guy as number one and the other as the bridesmaid. That’s something Alex has been through, right?

“It’s different here. If your two guys have two different driving styles, you can generally change each car to suit its driver. Now, that might hurt a bit if they’re very different – their feedback isn’t going to help the other one so much. There’s more work. And one driving style and engineering philosophy may suit a track better than the other.

“But if having them on different setups helps get the best out of each driver individually, then you can do that in IndyCar. We’ve had it that way before, we think we’re pretty good at it and it can work out well.

“So anyway, I think if they’re used to the pressure of Formula 3, 2 and especially Formula 1, drivers find IndyCar a breath of fresh air. The hard work is what’s done on track, in pitlane and in the engineering trailer. There’s not the politicking and pressure.”

Read Also:

Asked if Albon would come with Honda money or Red Bull money, Coyne replied: “I don’t think so, but we haven’t gone into that detail yet. He was just talking with lots of people, enjoying the weekend.

“But you’re asking if he’s on our radar for 2022, and yeah he is, for sure.”

Coyne also spurned the idea that Lundgaard’s fourth place on the grid for Rahal Letterman Lanigan on his debut had called into question the quality of the IndyCar regulars.

“Lundgaard’s a talented kid – he won in Formula 3 and Formula 2, right? And there’s a reason he’s been picked for that [Alpine] Academy. He’s been a winner in basically one-make series.

“So I don’t think it’s surprising if a driver like that comes here and shines. Go back through history and you’ll see that talented guys have joined IndyCar and if they feel confident and can learn quick, and don’t make mistakes, they can make a good impression. And at a track that’s more like a European track than any other track we run at… no, I don’t think anyone should be shocked by the guy’s speed.

“Having said that, it’s a good wake-up call to the drivers already here that you’ve got to be enthusiastic and hungry and after it, because there’s talented youth who are gonna get frustrated in Europe trying to make it to F1 and they’ll quit that, come knocking on doors over here.

“Lundgaard’s lack of experience in IndyCar – experience of our tires, probably – is what showed up on race day. But anyway, he was on a different mission than his teammates. He was trying hard but in the back of his mind he also he didn’t want to be ‘that guy’, the one who crashes out of his first race. He was here to gain experience and that’s what he did.

“But if he wants to come over here and works hard and learns, I’m sure he’ll be good.”

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda, 2nd at IMS for the second time in rookie season.

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda, 2nd at IMS for the second time in rookie season.

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Coyne also said he was pleased with Saturday’s top three finishers at IMS for the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix – winner Team Penske’s Will Power, his own driver Grosjean in second and Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport in third. He said: “Yeah, that was good, well deserved. They all needed that result, for different reasons.”

But he believes that Grosjean missed out on victory due to qualifying ‘only’ third on Friday, in a session in which Pato O’Ward, Power, Grosjean, Lundgaard and Herta were covered by a mere 0.05sec.

“That closeness is great, really good for the sport. But that’s where we lost out. He dropped a tenth at Turn 7 and a tenth at Turn 10. That would have got him pole and that would have meant he wouldn’t have been running in dirty air, he wouldn’t have needed to use push-to-pass [boost] so soon, and so on.

“But second was good. He was happy, we were happy.”

shares
comments

Related video

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power

Previous article

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

1 d
2
Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

1 h
3
IndyCar

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

22 min
4
MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

6 h
5
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

1 d
Latest news
Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”
IndyCar

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

22m
“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power
Video Inside
IndyCar

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power

Aug 15, 2021
Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”

Aug 15, 2021
Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May
Video Inside
IndyCar

Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May

Aug 14, 2021
Power: “Flawless” team has “done the job and I haven’t”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Power: “Flawless” team has “done the job and I haven’t”

Aug 14, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win at IMS Road Course 00:36
IndyCar
Aug 15, 2021

IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win at IMS Road Course

IndyCar: RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car 01:48
IndyCar
Aug 13, 2021

IndyCar: RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car

Veekay shares IMS Road Course secrets with Byron in Chevy Simulator 01:01
IndyCar
Aug 13, 2021

Veekay shares IMS Road Course secrets with Byron in Chevy Simulator

IndyCar: Meyer Shank Racing suggest Pagenaud as possible candidate 00:57
IndyCar
Aug 12, 2021

IndyCar: Meyer Shank Racing suggest Pagenaud as possible candidate

IndyCar: Bob Jenkins: 1947-2021 05:24
IndyCar
Aug 10, 2021

IndyCar: Bob Jenkins: 1947-2021

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Video Inside
IndyCar

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power

Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience” Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Video Inside
IndyCar

Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Alex Albon More from
Alex Albon
Albon would have taken first DTM win 'at any other track' Zolder
DTM

Albon would have taken first DTM win 'at any other track'

Albon "up to speed" with Ferrari GT3 car ahead of DTM debut Monza
DTM

Albon "up to speed" with Ferrari GT3 car ahead of DTM debut

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Monza Prime
DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Dale Coyne Racing More from
Dale Coyne Racing
Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Video Inside
IndyCar

Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumors mount
IndyCar

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumors mount

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Trending Today

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”
IndyCar IndyCar

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

Indy curb chaos forces a red flag late in NASCAR Cup race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Indy curb chaos forces a red flag late in NASCAR Cup race

Allmendinger takes shock NASCAR Cup win chaotic race on Indy RC
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Allmendinger takes shock NASCAR Cup win chaotic race on Indy RC

Red Bull: F1 rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: F1 rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”
IndyCar IndyCar

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power

Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”

Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.