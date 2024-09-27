All Series

IndyCar

Confirmed: Michael Andretti transitioning out of ownership role within team

Group 1001 CEO Dan Towriss has taken over control of Andretti Global

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Michael Andretti, Mario Andretti, Dan Towriss, Andretti Global

Michael Andretti, Mario Andretti, Dan Towriss, Andretti Global

Photo by: Andretti

Michael Andretti is taking a step back from his ownership role of Andretti Global, but will remain a key part of the organization as an ambassador and advisor.

The decision for Andretti to step back from a team he co-founded in 2002 will see Group 1001 CEO Dan Towriss take control of the business. The leadership change was first reported by Sportico, with Andretti Global later providing a statement to confirm the updates to the team.

“Michael’s goal has been to transition to a more strategic role with Andretti Global and focus less on the operational side of the race team. Michael and Dan Towriss have been working closely on developing this new structure, one which Michael is excited to see take shape under Dan’s guidance. 

"Michael remains engaged and will continue to serve as a strategic advisor and key ambassador. We will have more to share in the coming weeks, after Michael and Dan have had an opportunity to speak to the team,” the statement read.

Towriss originally entered North America’s premier open-wheel championship as a sponsor — with Group 1001 and Gainbridge — for Zach Veach in 2018. Towriss remained a key part of the Andretti team (then recognized as Andretti Autosport) following an early split from Veach, even bolstering his investment into the outfit.

The saga of Andretti and Towriss has continued to move forward ever since, with the two pushing for a way into Formula 1 in 2021. After being unable to acquire a current F1 team, the two formed Andretti Global with a focus on entering the global series as a constructor. That effort has been met with plenty of drama since as the organization continues to seek an opportunity to become the 11th team — and bring General Motors — on the F1 grid.

Since Towriss’s involvement with Andretti, the organization has broadened its presence across the motorsports landscape, including the IMSA SportsCar Championship and Extreme E in addition to its standings in Formula E, IndyCar and Indy NXT. Additionally, Gainbridge supports Spire in NASCAR, with Marco Andretti, Michael’s son, driving for them in the Truck Series for select races.

The three-car endeavor in IndyCar receives significant backing by Towriss’s companies, with Gainbridge represented on the No. 26 Honda driven by Colton Herta, with the No. 28 Honda piloted by Marcus Ericsson supported by Delaware Life, another property of Group 1001.

