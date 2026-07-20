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IndyCar Nashville

Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 Nashville

Palou further extends his advantage in the championship, now 83 points clear of his nearest competition

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Kyle Kirkwood leads the field for the start of the race

Kyle Kirkwood leads the field for the start of the race

Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images

With his fifth victory of the 2026 IndyCar season, Alex Palou is now 83 points ahead in the fight for the championship.

Despite being briefly hospitalized on Saturday following a practice crash and starting from the rear of the field, David Malukas snagged a podium and jumps up into second in the standings. Kyle Kirkwood is now third, 87 points back of the lead and four points behind Malukas.

Rinus VeeKay has moved inside the top ten, continuing an impressive season with Juncos Hollinger.

Mick Schumacher earned his first top ten as an IndyCar driver, and is no longer last among full-time drivers in the standings.

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2026 IndyCar standings after Nashville (Race 12 of 18)

Pos. Driver Points
1 Alex Palou 457
2 David Malukas 374
3 Kyle Kirkwood 370
4 Christian Lundgaard 353
5 Pato O'Ward 336
6 Josef Newgarden 310
7 Felix Rosenqvist 296
8 Scott McLaughlin 295
9 Marcus Ericsson 250
10 Rinus VeeKay 237
11 Scott Dixon 236
12 Graham Rahal 229
13 Marcus Armstrong 225
14 Will Power 220
15 Kyffin Simpson 216
16 Alexander Rossi 197
17 Santino Ferrucci 196
18 Louis Foster 173
19 Nolan Siegel 164
20 Dennis Hauger (R) 157
21 Romain Grosjean 155
22 Christian Rasmussen 151
23 Caio Collet (R) 137
24 Mick Schumacher (R) 132
25 Sting Ray Robb 123
26 Conor Daly 24
27 Takuma Sato 20
28 Jack Harvey 8
29 Jacob Abel (R) 6
30 Helio Castroneves  5
31 Ed Carpenter 5
32 Ryan Hunter-Reay 5
33 Katherine Legge 5

 

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