Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 Nashville
Palou further extends his advantage in the championship, now 83 points clear of his nearest competition
Kyle Kirkwood leads the field for the start of the race
Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images
With his fifth victory of the 2026 IndyCar season, Alex Palou is now 83 points ahead in the fight for the championship.
Despite being briefly hospitalized on Saturday following a practice crash and starting from the rear of the field, David Malukas snagged a podium and jumps up into second in the standings. Kyle Kirkwood is now third, 87 points back of the lead and four points behind Malukas.
Rinus VeeKay has moved inside the top ten, continuing an impressive season with Juncos Hollinger.
Mick Schumacher earned his first top ten as an IndyCar driver, and is no longer last among full-time drivers in the standings.
2026 IndyCar standings after Nashville (Race 12 of 18)
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Alex Palou
|457
|2
|David Malukas
|374
|3
|Kyle Kirkwood
|370
|4
|Christian Lundgaard
|353
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|336
|6
|Josef Newgarden
|310
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|296
|8
|Scott McLaughlin
|295
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|250
|10
|Rinus VeeKay
|237
|11
|Scott Dixon
|236
|12
|Graham Rahal
|229
|13
|Marcus Armstrong
|225
|14
|Will Power
|220
|15
|Kyffin Simpson
|216
|16
|Alexander Rossi
|197
|17
|Santino Ferrucci
|196
|18
|Louis Foster
|173
|19
|Nolan Siegel
|164
|20
|Dennis Hauger (R)
|157
|21
|Romain Grosjean
|155
|22
|Christian Rasmussen
|151
|23
|Caio Collet (R)
|137
|24
|Mick Schumacher (R)
|132
|25
|Sting Ray Robb
|123
|26
|Conor Daly
|24
|27
|Takuma Sato
|20
|28
|Jack Harvey
|8
|29
|Jacob Abel (R)
|6
|30
|Helio Castroneves
|5
|31
|Ed Carpenter
|5
|32
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|5
|33
|Katherine Legge
|5
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