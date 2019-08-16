IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Toronto
12 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
18 Jul
-
20 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Breaking news

Herta set to stay within Andretti Autosport camp

shares
comments
Herta set to stay within Andretti Autosport camp
By:
Co-author: Jack Benyon
Aug 16, 2019, 5:15 PM

Although Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s future remains unclear, ace rookie Colton Herta appears destined to remain an Andretti Autosport-affiliated driver, despite strong interest from three rival teams.

Mike Harding and George Steinbrenner IV have run what amounts to a fifth Andretti Autosport entry this year, with the team run by Brian Barnhart but populated by Michael Andretti-employed principals.

These have included Herta’s race engineer Nathan O’Rourke and fellow engineer Andy Listes, who have had a free and open data exchange with the engineers for AA’s four established drivers – Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti and Zach Veach.

Although Herta currently lies only third in the rookie standings and 14th overall, his startling speed has helped produce a win at Circuit of The Americas, pole position at Road America and has regularly made him a threat to the established aces in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Read Also:

Herta declined to comment on talks for next season but told Motorsport.com that a return to Harding Steinbrenner Racing “doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen.”

He continued: “There’s a lot of talk about what I’m going to do next year, none of which I really want to say yet. Anywhere I go, it has to make sense, it has to be competitive. If it’s not going to be competitive then why leave the situation I’m at right now where I can fight for poles and wins?

“Obviously if there’s something better on the table, you can’t wait, especially when you’re this young, you might not get another shot, you might get spat out like a lot of drivers do. 

“If there’s an established team that’s available, I think I have to take serious consideration into it. As of right now I don’t like thinking about contracts for next year, I prefer to get through the season. My sole focus is on Harding Steinbrenner right now.”

However, a source within the team has told Motorsport.com that both Andretti, who already had an option on Herta, has found a way to take up that option and retain the 19-year-old, despite all four ‘regular’ AA seats being occupied. It’s understood that nothing has been signed, but that a new deal should be announced within the next few weeks.

Among Herta’s suitors was the new-for-2020 Arrow McLaren Racing SP squad, formed by the recently announced merger between Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and McLaren Racing. However, that team will run Chevrolet engines, and Honda – like Andretti – was keen to retain an obvious rising star in its ranks. 

Herta, who was a multiple race winner in MSA Formula and Euroformula Open while racing in Europe 2015-16, said he hasn’t completely given up on reaching Formula 1, but that he would be equally happy securing a top seat on the U.S. open-wheel scene.

“I think you always have to look at Formula 1,” he said. “I don’t have a superlicense at the moment.

“I kind of see it as it would be great to do Formula 1, but if I get into a top team over here it would be great as well. Either way I’m not going to complain.”

Next article
IndyCar stars' Bathurst wildcard "a big deal" for Supercars

Previous article

IndyCar stars' Bathurst wildcard "a big deal" for Supercars

Next article

IndyCar qualifying at Pocono canceled due to bad weather

IndyCar qualifying at Pocono canceled due to bad weather
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Colton Herta
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Gateway

Gateway

22 Aug - 24 Aug
Practice Starts in
2 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice Fri 23 Aug
15:00
14:00
Qualifying Fri 23 Aug
19:15
18:15
Final Practice Sat 24 Aug
22:15
21:15
Race Sun 25 Aug
21:30
20:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap 01:00
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap 00:59
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Robert Wickens returns 00:55
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Robert Wickens returns

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Tire Compounds 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Tire Compounds

Latest news

Returning Rosenqvist to run Monster livery at Gateway
Indy

Returning Rosenqvist to run Monster livery at Gateway

RLLR issues statement backing Sato over Pocono crash
Indy

RLLR issues statement backing Sato over Pocono crash

Q+A with Michael Shank on MSR’s IndyCar plans for 2020
Indy

Q+A with Michael Shank on MSR’s IndyCar plans for 2020

Franchitti, Bourdais not apportioning blame for Pocono wreck
Indy

Franchitti, Bourdais not apportioning blame for Pocono wreck

Dixon, Power, Pagenaud defend Pocono after crashes
Indy

Dixon, Power, Pagenaud defend Pocono after crashes

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.