Inside IndyCar's IR-28: New images of 2028 chassis
IndyCar's new car will debut in 2028, but this weekend, Motorsport.com was among those who got an up-close look at the IR-28
Dallara IR-28 detail
Photo by: Joey Barnes
Motorsport.com was among those who got a closer look at the brand new IR-28 chassis, which is set to debut in the 2028 IndyCar season.
This weekend, the car will test at Indianapolis road course with reigning four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou and 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi.
The IR-28 marks the first major overhaul of the IndyCar chassis cine 2012 with the DW-12, as even the IR-18 was more of a aerodynamic/cosmetic overhaul of the existing chassis.
Gallery: IndyCar's IR-28 challenger
Dallara IR-28 detail
Photo by: Joey Barnes
Dallara IR-28 detail
Photo by: Joey Barnes
Dallara IR-28 detail
Photo by: Joey Barnes
Dallara IR-28 detail
Photo by: Joey Barnes
Dallara IR-28 detail
Photo by: Joey Barnes
Dallara IR-28 detail
Photo by: Joey Barnes
Dallara IR-28 detail
Photo by: Joey Barnes
Dallara IR-28 detail
Photo by: Joey Barnes
Dallara IR-28 detail
Photo by: Joey Barnes
Dallara IR-28 detail
Photo by: Joey Barnes
Dallara IR-28 detail
Photo by: Joey Barnes
Dallara IR-28 detail
Photo by: Joey Barnes
Dallara IR-28 detail
Photo by: Joey Barnes
Dallara IR-28 detail
Photo by: Joey Barnes
Dallara IR-28 detail
Photo by: Joey Barnes
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