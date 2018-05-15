Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IndyCar Indy 500IndyCarIndy 500More events
IndyCar Indy 500 Practice report

Claman De Melo passes Indy rookie test

0 shares
Claman De Melo passes Indy rookie test
Get alerts
By: David Malsher, US Editor
15/05/2018 06:17

Dale Coyne Racing’s latest signing for the Indy 500, Zachary Claman De Melo, has passed the Rookie Orientation Program and is now an official entrant in the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.

Indy’s ROP has the drivers complete 10 laps between 205 and 210mph for Phase 1, 15 laps between 210 and 215mph for Phase 2, and 15 laps at 215mph-plus.

Claman De Melo, who is subbing for the injured Pietro Fittipaldi, passed with an eventual top speed of 220.852mph on his final lap.

James Davison, piloting the AJ Foyt Racing with Byrd/Hollinger/Belardi entry, completed his refresher course, while Stefan Wilson (Andretti Autosport) and Oriol Servia (Scuderia Corsa with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) have run one stage of their refreshers.

The remainder of their course should be completed within the remainder of today’s practice, which runs until 6pm local (Eastern) time.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Track Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the IndyCar main page
IndyCar Indy 500IndyCarIndy 500More events