Claman De Melo passes Indy rookie test

Dale Coyne Racing’s latest signing for the Indy 500, Zachary Claman De Melo, has passed the Rookie Orientation Program and is now an official entrant in the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.

Indy’s ROP has the drivers complete 10 laps between 205 and 210mph for Phase 1, 15 laps between 210 and 215mph for Phase 2, and 15 laps at 215mph-plus.

Claman De Melo, who is subbing for the injured Pietro Fittipaldi, passed with an eventual top speed of 220.852mph on his final lap.

James Davison, piloting the AJ Foyt Racing with Byrd/Hollinger/Belardi entry, completed his refresher course, while Stefan Wilson (Andretti Autosport) and Oriol Servia (Scuderia Corsa with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) have run one stage of their refreshers.

The remainder of their course should be completed within the remainder of today’s practice, which runs until 6pm local (Eastern) time.