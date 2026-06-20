Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

IndyCar Road America

Christian Lundgaard to start 13th after “struggle bus” Road America qualifying

The Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver narrowly missed the Fast 12 and says the team is still trying to understand why his car has felt different since testing

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images

Christian Lundgaard will have his work cut out for him in tomorrow’s IndyCar Series round at Road America after narrowly missing out on the Fast 12 during a frustrating qualifying session. 

The 24-year-old Danish driver has endured a rough weekend to this point at the 4.014-mile, 14-turn natural terrain road course. While he ended up next to last in the second practice session, it was furthered in qualifying when he was the first driver to miss the transfer spot in Group 1. 

Despite Lundgaard’s best efforts, he ended up falling 0.1037s short, leaving him seventh in the group and starting 13th for Sunday’s XPEL Grand Prix. It was especially perplexing considering he was among the short list of drivers to test last week at the track based in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

"We clearly found something compared to P2 [second practice]," Lundgaard said. "It’s been a struggle; we’ve been on the struggle bus all weekend. We don’t really understand why, which is the toughest part to swallow. Obviously, we were competitive here last year and were right there in the test. Nothing feels like the test."

Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

The disparity in performance between his car and teammates Nolan Siegel and Pato O'Ward, who both also underwent engine changes ahead of Saturday’s on-track festivities, qualified eighth and 10th, respectively, only added to the frustration. 

"I don’t really feel like it’s the same for the two others," Lundgaard said. "What it is we don’t know. We’re trying to figure it out. We made some improvements in qualifying, but we’re just playing catch up."

Lundgaard currently sits fourth in the IndyCar Series championship standings, 96 points behind leader Alex Palou (342-246). 

While there is optimism to get it right before tomorrow’s 55-lap race, notably with a morning warm-up session, there is some element of concern. 

"I’m not going to say I’m not worried for tomorrow, but again, we’ve got a lot more laps to figure it out," Lundgaard said. "A lot can happen in terms of strategy. We know how the yellows are going to fall, if they do what they’ve done previously.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Alex Palou does something no IndyCar driver has done since 1988

Top Comments
More from
Joey Barnes

Alex Palou still “surprised” by historic IndyCar pole streak

IndyCar
IndyCar
Road America
Alex Palou still “surprised” by historic IndyCar pole streak

Alex Palou does something no IndyCar driver has done since 1988

IndyCar
IndyCar
Road America
Alex Palou does something no IndyCar driver has done since 1988

Lochie Hughes wins after “worst season of my life” admission

Indy NXT
Indy NXT
Road America I
Lochie Hughes wins after “worst season of my life” admission
More from
Christian Lundgaard

McLaren unveils special Indy 500 liveries

IndyCar
IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
McLaren unveils special Indy 500 liveries

PrizePicks partners with Arrow McLaren for Ryan Hunter-Reay’s Indy 500 entry

IndyCar
IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
PrizePicks partners with Arrow McLaren for Ryan Hunter-Reay’s Indy 500 entry

Tony Kanaan opens up on Lundgaard, Siegel contract situation

IndyCar
IndyCar
Long Beach
Tony Kanaan opens up on Lundgaard, Siegel contract situation
More from
Arrow McLaren

Arrow McLaren appoints Ryan Hunter-Reay as new Sporting Director

IndyCar
IndyCar
Madison
Arrow McLaren appoints Ryan Hunter-Reay as new Sporting Director

Pato O’Ward denied again as late yellow hurts Indy 500 victory

IndyCar
IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Pato O’Ward denied again as late yellow hurts Indy 500 victory

How Pato O'Ward's inner circle turned Arrow McLaren into an IndyCar threat

IndyCar
IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
How Pato O'Ward's inner circle turned Arrow McLaren into an IndyCar threat

Latest news

FCY controversy: Did race control rob Thiim of maiden Aston Martin victory?

DTM
DTM DTM
FCY controversy: Did race control rob Thiim of maiden Aston Martin victory?

Alex Palou still “surprised” by historic IndyCar pole streak

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Road America
Alex Palou still “surprised” by historic IndyCar pole streak

NASCAR Cup drivers expect tremendous tire falloff, marbles at San Diego

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
San Diego
NASCAR Cup drivers expect tremendous tire falloff, marbles at San Diego

Christian Lundgaard to start 13th after “struggle bus” Road America qualifying

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Road America
Christian Lundgaard to start 13th after “struggle bus” Road America qualifying

Feature

Discover prime content

How Palou showed his usual brilliance amid raging debate in IndyCar

IndyCar
Detroit
By John Oreovicz
How Palou showed his usual brilliance amid raging debate in IndyCar

How Colton Herta is chasing his F1 dream

Formula 1
By Ben Vinel
How Colton Herta is chasing his F1 dream

Alex Zanardi’s top 10 moments

IndyCar
By James Newbold
Alex Zanardi’s top 10 moments

How Alex Palou made a perfect start to his IndyCar title defence after a winter of discontent

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
By John Oreovicz
How Alex Palou made a perfect start to his IndyCar title defence after a winter of discontent
View more