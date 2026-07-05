Christian Lundgaard admits "mistake of my own" cost him IndyCar Mid-Ohio win

Christian Lundgaard turned pole position into a hard-fought second place in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Sunday, completing Arrow McLaren’s first IndyCar 1-2 finish after a mid-race mistake opened the door for team-mate Pato O'Ward.

The 24-year-old Dane led 41 of the 90 laps around the 2.258-mile, 13-turn Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, but lost the lead on lap 42 after struggling with the rear of his #7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

The decisive moment came on Lap 42. Battling an increasingly loose racecar, Lundgaard made an error in Turn 2. The misstep allowed O’Ward to close the gap rapidly, and by Turn 5, O'Ward had seized a lead he would not relinquish. Despite the high stakes, Lundgaard chose to keep the intra-team battle clean.

"At the end of the day it was a mistake of my own," Lundgaard said. "I was struggling so much on entries with the rear. It happened three times before that lap. Then obviously I wanted to be the good sport. I could just easily have run him off the track in (Turn) 4 if I wanted to. Didn't. We fought. We touched. I think that's always good racing."

The unrelenting, all-green race pushed drivers to their physical limits under intense summer heat. Lundgaard explained that the team anticipated the car's balance shifting toward understeer, but an overreaction in their setup adjustments left the Chevrolet incredibly loose and unpredictable.

"Very, very difficult, but at the end of the day, it doesn't matter how difficult the car is to drive," Lundgaard said. "I still think we sort of maximized today, which is always nice."

While the win slipped away, the second-place result marked Lundgaard’s best-ever finish at the Lexington, Ohio-based circuit. The performance continues to further strengthen his 2026 campaign, representing his second runner-up finish of the season, and fifth podium of the year.