Chip Ganassi Racing unveils Palou’s DHL livery for 2024 season
Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) have revealed its latest livery featuring DHL on the No. 10 Honda for the 2024 IndyCar Series season.
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing livery
Chip Ganassi Racing
The iconic yellow and red colors have been given a refreshed new look for its maiden campaign with CGR on the machine driven by reigning and two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou.
A multi-year agreement between CGR and DHL Express was revealed in early December, which confirmed the world’s leading global shipping and logistics company as the primary partner for the team’s No. 10 entry.
"As everybody can see, this is quite the amazing livery,” Palou said.
“The No. 10 DHL Honda looks very aggressive, and it will certainly stand out on the track, which is great. I can't wait to start the season with a run in this livery at Sebring before we kick things off in St. Pete. It's looking like the perfect livery to try to defend our title in 2024 and I cannot wait to deliver on-track here soon."
The move to CGR for DHL, which has roughly 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, turned the page on a new chapter in North America’s premier open-wheel championship following a long partnership with Andretti Global that dated back to 2010.
Although Andretti Global and DHL parted ways, the pair found plenty of success, especially early on with Ryan Hunter-Reay behind the wheel, capturing the 2012 IndyCar title and winning the 2014 Indianapolis 500 with Ryan Hunter-Reay behind the wheel.
Despite no longer being a partner with Andretti Global, DHL continue to support one of the organization’s Indy NXT drivers, Jamie Chadwick, a three-time W-Series champion who remains an ambassador for the global logistics giant.
The upcoming season for the IndyCar Series begins March 10 with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing livery
Photo by: Chip Ganassi Racing
