Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why Andretti’s slow start in IndyCar in 2022 raises questions
IndyCar / Indy March next-gen testing News

Honda, Chevy satisfied by first track test of 2024 engines

The initial test of the 2024-spec IndyCar engines from Honda and Chevrolet has wrapped up at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course, with both manufacturers declaring it a success.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Honda, Chevy satisfied by first track test of 2024 engines
Listen to this article

Although this first test was run in great secrecy, with the current 2.2-liter engine’s alternator in place of the spec hybrid component from Mahle, both companies said they welcomed the chance to at least run their respective internal combustion engine [ICE] element of the 2024 IndyCar powertrain.

The two-day test was extended to a third day due to adverse weather conditions. Scott Dixon drove the Honda-powered Chip Ganassi Racing car for all three days of the test, whereas Chevrolet’s Team Penske car was driven by Josef Newgarden on Monday, and by Will Power on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Great secrecy surrounded the test which was held on the 2.587-mile version of the course that adds an extra loop at Turn 5 compared with the layout used in IndyCar’s two races on the Indianapolis road course.

However, David Salters, HPD president and technical director said: “A big shout out to the inspiring Honda men and women at HPD back in California, where the Honda Indy car engine is designed, simulated, manufactured, assembled and dyno-tested. 

“The engine ran well throughout the three days, and we completed all planned test items, thanks to Chip Ganassi Racing and Scott Dixon. The car ran flawlessly with great collaboration and feedback, and we learned a lot. 

“It’s great to get our new powerplant on track. We set ourselves these challenges to develop our people and technology here at HPD.  Very proud of the amazing team at HPD and our Honda ‘challenging spirit’.  It’s great to see all this hard work roaring round the legendary Indy track, very special and certainly emotional for all of us.

“Props to the extremely well informed fans out there in social media land who noticed a deeper gnarly tone from our new HPD Indycar racing engine. It is an entirely new design from HPD and it certainly grabs your attention – not bad for a bio-fueled, super-efficient racing engine.  Well done to those HPD racing magicians.

“We had a great test at Indy these past three days.  Despite the chilly temperatures our HPD racing engine is warm and ready for its hybrid friend to join the party.  We can’t wait to integrate the hybrid technology, boost the powertrain performance and further enhance the great racing that is IndyCar.”

Rob Buckner, Chevrolet Engineering’s program manager for IndyCar was similarly enthusiastic about the performance of the next-gen engine, describing the tests as “successful” and “productive”.

“This was a big milestone as we have progressed from initial concept of the 2.4-liter design a few years ago – and running extensively on the dyno – to installing the engine into a car and now the landmark event of turning our first laps at the Indianapolis road course. 

“We are incredibly appreciative of all the men and women at Chevrolet Performance and our partners at Ilmor for their commitment to a highly successful on-track debut for the 2.4-liter engine platform. We could race this engine tomorrow, which is the highest praise possible for a new engine.

“Special thanks to Team Penske for quickly building a reliable and safe test car, along with Josef Newgarden and Will Power for looking after our prototype engine with first-rate feedback.

“We now turn our focus back to the Chevrolet 2.2-liter engine and a high workload of team testing ahead of the Grand Prix of Long Beach next weekend. It is the most challenging time of the year for everyone involved in INDYCAR and I’m looking forward to watching the Chevrolet Competition group and our race teams execute. Our goals for 2022 are right in front of us and we are ready.”

Newgarden commented: "It was a thrill to get to work with the Team Chevy engineering group and get to drive the new 2024 engine package. It was a great collaborative effort to get the new engine on track to start testing for all the components needed in our Chevy…

“For us, getting started early really emphasizes the importance of everything we are going to need in the future – durability, power, fuel mileage. These are the things we are always working on and I’m excited to see what the future is going to hold for Chevy in IndyCar."

Power described the test as “a great step in getting the 2.4-liter engine package ready to go for the 2024 season.

“It was clear immediately that Chevy has put a lot of work into this already. It will obviously continue to get better and better.

“The Verizon 5G Chevy team did 150 laps, and I was impressed with the power of the engine throughout. I’m very excited about this addition to the series and can’t wait to continue to help develop it.”

 

shares
comments
Why Andretti’s slow start in IndyCar in 2022 raises questions
Previous article

Why Andretti’s slow start in IndyCar in 2022 raises questions
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Why Andretti’s slow start in IndyCar in 2022 raises questions
IndyCar

Why Andretti’s slow start in IndyCar in 2022 raises questions

VeeKay’s ECR-Chevy to show support for education in Uganda Grand Prix of Indianapolis
IndyCar

VeeKay’s ECR-Chevy to show support for education in Uganda

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Scott Dixon More from
Scott Dixon
Losing gives you a bit more fight, says fired-up Dixon
IndyCar

Losing gives you a bit more fight, says fired-up Dixon

Dixon leads calls for next-gen IndyCar to lose weight
IndyCar

Dixon leads calls for next-gen IndyCar to lose weight

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Honda, Chevrolet give 2.4-liter IndyCar engines track debut
IndyCar

Honda, Chevrolet give 2.4-liter IndyCar engines track debut

First IndyCar 2.4-liter test to be held on Indy road course
IndyCar

First IndyCar 2.4-liter test to be held on Indy road course

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Honda, Chevy satisfied by first track test of 2024 engines
IndyCar IndyCar

Honda, Chevy satisfied by first track test of 2024 engines

Why Andretti’s slow start in IndyCar in 2022 raises questions
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Andretti’s slow start in IndyCar in 2022 raises questions

VeeKay’s ECR-Chevy to show support for education in Uganda
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay’s ECR-Chevy to show support for education in Uganda

Current and next-gen IndyCar test schedule altered by bad weather
IndyCar IndyCar

Current and next-gen IndyCar test schedule altered by bad weather

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.