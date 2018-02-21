Global
IndyCar Birmingham Breaking news

Channing Tatum to be grand marshal for Barber IndyCar race

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Carlos Munoz, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
Alexander Rossi, Herta - Andretti Autosport Honda
Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Helio Castroneves, Team Penske Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Race action
By: David Malsher, US Editor
21/02/2018 08:59

Actor, producer and Alabama native Channing Tatum will serve as the grand marshal for the fourth round of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series, held at Barber Motorsports Park.

Tatum, who made his movie debut in basketball drama “Coach Carter” and has gone on to star in such movies as “Magic Mike,” “21 Jump Street” and “White House Down” will wave the green flag for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, which is the first roadcourse race in IndyCar’s schedule.

He was born in Cullman, AL, just 60 miles north of the 2.38-mile, 15-turn track, which has been on the schedule since 2010.

“I’m honored to be serving as the grand marshal for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama,” Tatum said. “I have always loved the excitement of a great race and it’s a privilege to be back in my home state for this event.” 

As well as IndyCar, the April 20-22 event will feature two Indy Lights and two Pro Mazda races, as well as IMSA’s Prototype Challenge and Porsche GT3 series.

“We are honored to have a world-class actor and Alabama native as our race grand marshal,” said George Dennis, president of ZOOM Motorsports which markets and manages the Honda Indy GP. “Channing’s energy for racing is a perfect addition to a fun-filled weekend, and we’re excited for what is shaping up to be the best Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama yet.”

Tatum will ride in the Honda two-seater IndyCar, driven by former Indy Lights star Arie Luyendyk Jr., who is currently starring in the ABC channel’s “The Bachelor.”

 

About this article
Series IndyCar
Event Birmingham
Track Barber Motorsports Park
Article type Breaking news
