All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
IndyCar Detroit

Castroneves to substitute for Blomqvist for next two IndyCar rounds

Meyer Shank Racing has confirmed that Helio Castroneves will substitute for rookie Tom Blomqvist for the next two rounds of the 2024 IndyCar Series season.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Castroneves, a four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, will pilot the Honda-powered No. 66 entry for this weekend’s Detroit Grand Prix and the following race at Road America on June 9th.

The decision, according to an MSR press release, was mutual between both the team and Blomqvist for him to “step aside” for the two events. Blomqvist suffered an opening lap crash - where he went below the white line in Turn 1, hit the curbing and spun, triggering a multi-car crash – in last weekend’s 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Blomqvist, who won back-to-back Rolex 24 Hour at Daytonas and the 2022 IMSA title, will continue to be part of MSR.

MSR co-owner Mike Shank expressed the difficulty of temporarily pulling Blomqvist out of the Indy car ride.

“Making this decision was by far the hardest one we have had to make,” said Shank.

“Tom is 100% still a part of the MSR family and will remain a part of the team for the rest of the season. The decision was not made lightly and after much discussion with Tom, and with back-to-back races coming up, we have decided to have Helio drive in Detroit and at Road America.”

 

Blomqvist currently has a best finish of 15th (St. Petersburg) in eight career points-paying races.

"It is fair to say that the last couple of days have been some of the hardest in my career,” Blomqvist said.

“Everyone who knows me knows how much I love being a part of the MSR family and together we have enjoyed some amazing successes and victories. I am looking forward to remaining part of the MSR family and contributing to the MSR vision as we chase down further successes in the future."

The green flag waves for the Detroit Grand Prix at 12:45pm ET on Sunday, June 2. Coverage for the race begins on USA Network starting at Noon ET.

Read Also:

Watch: Newgarden Beats O'Ward To Go Back-To-Back - The 108th Indy 500 Review

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Vautier returns to IndyCar with Coyne for Detroit

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Vautier returns to IndyCar with Coyne for Detroit

Vautier returns to IndyCar with Coyne for Detroit

IndyCar
Detroit
Vautier returns to IndyCar with Coyne for Detroit
NBC nets over 5.3 million viewers for Indy 500

NBC nets over 5.3 million viewers for Indy 500

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
NBC nets over 5.3 million viewers for Indy 500
Scott Dixon: Third-place finish in Indy 500 “all we had”

Scott Dixon: Third-place finish in Indy 500 “all we had”

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Scott Dixon: Third-place finish in Indy 500 “all we had”
Helio Castroneves
More from
Helio Castroneves
Shank ecstatic with “epically big” maiden IndyCar pole

Shank ecstatic with “epically big” maiden IndyCar pole

IndyCar
Long Beach
Shank ecstatic with “epically big” maiden IndyCar pole
Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort

Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history
Meyer Shank Racing
More from
Meyer Shank Racing
Brake issues hinder Rosenqvist’s chances for victory in Long Beach

Brake issues hinder Rosenqvist’s chances for victory in Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach
Brake issues hinder Rosenqvist’s chances for victory in Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

IndyCar
Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole
Drivers offer thoughts on Thermal exhibition, ideas on format changes

Drivers offer thoughts on Thermal exhibition, ideas on format changes

IndyCar
Thermal
Drivers offer thoughts on Thermal exhibition, ideas on format changes

Latest news

Josef Newgarden breaks down the wild last laps of his Indy 500 victory

Josef Newgarden breaks down the wild last laps of his Indy 500 victory

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Josef Newgarden breaks down the wild last laps of his Indy 500 victory
2024 NASCAR at Gateway schedule, entry list, and how to watch

2024 NASCAR at Gateway schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Gateway
2024 NASCAR at Gateway schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Solberg out of WRC Rally Sardinia on medical grounds

Solberg out of WRC Rally Sardinia on medical grounds

WRC WRC
Rally Italy
Solberg out of WRC Rally Sardinia on medical grounds
What is Marc Marquez's next move in the Ducati MotoGP saga?

What is Marc Marquez's next move in the Ducati MotoGP saga?

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
What is Marc Marquez's next move in the Ducati MotoGP saga?

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global