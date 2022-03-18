Tickets Subscribe
Previous / McLaren: Doubt over O'Ward's future is "unfounded noise"
IndyCar / Texas News

Carpenter joins fight against Alzheimer's with Texas livery

Ed Carpenter’s first race of the season will see him run a striking new Alzamend Neuro, Inc. livery on his car at Texas Motor Speedway.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Carpenter joins fight against Alzheimer’s with Texas livery
Listen to this article

While Ed Carpenter Racing runs two cars full-time in 2022 for Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly, oval specialist team owner Carpenter has so far only confirmed this weekend’s XPEL 375 in Texas and the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on his driving schedule in the third ECR-Chevrolet entry, the #33.

Today, the team revealed the colorscheme of Alzamend, “a company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorder with a primary target of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The company’s founder and chariman emeritus, Milton ‘Todd’ Ault III saw his grandparents die of Alzheimer’s and now his father is fighting the disease. To honor all of those who are committed to “making Alzheimer’s just a memory,” Ault has donated 1,000 tickets for Sunday’s race to any Alzheimer’s caregiver who submits a request at https://v-forward.com/caregivers/.

Carpenter, who won the Texas IndyCar race in 2014, said: “We are very proud to support Alzamend and raise awareness to their efforts to fight Alzheimer’s.

“This relationship is especially important to myself and my family as we have personal experience with Alzheimer's and know how it affects the whole family. “We’ve been talking to Todd Ault and his team about how we can support Alzamend and it’s exciting to see this come together.

“Mr. Ault and his group have been fantastic since they joined us and their excitement for our sport and race team is so encouraging. I can't wait to get out there and do a good job for Alzamend.”

Alzamend’s first drug candidate, AL001, has completed Phase I and Alzamend is expected to issue a press release with study results at the end of the month. The company is gearing up to commence a Phase II study in the second quarter of this year and also expects to submit an investigational new drug application for its second drug candidate, AL002, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during the second quarter of this year. Once cleared by the FDA, AL002 will commence clinical trials.

Ault, who founded Alzamend in 2016, stated: “In celebration of Alzamend’s promising topline clinical data from its Phase I study of AL001, I am proud to support Alzamend’s race for a cure. I can think of no better way to demonstrate my confidence that hope is on the horizon than to sponsor Ed Carpenter in car #33 and offer Alzheimer’s caregivers a day dedicated to them.”

 
