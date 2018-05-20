Carlin drivers proud of starting top 20 with rookie IndyCar team

Charlie Kimball and Max Chilton have expressed pride in the fact that both the Carlin-Chevrolets will start the Indianapolis from inside the top 20, as the rookie team outpaced cars from Schmidt Peterson, Ganassi, Andretti and Rahal Letterman...

After three years in Indy Lights, winning the 2016 championship with Ed Jones, Carlin Racing graduated to IndyCar this year, and was able to hire Kimball and Chilton when Chip Ganassi Racing cut its team from four cars down to two.

Kimball, who finished third at Indy in 2015 and led five laps last year, will start 15th in the #23 Carlin-Chevy, said: “All week we've been trying to be as methodical as possible and just making sure we were prepared for the stress and the pressure of yesterday.

“We were just trying to maximize and optimize what we had and not take any big risks – really just trying to be smart. The Fiasp Chevrolet moved around more than I was expecting, but nothing particularly uncomfortable on that run.

“I'm just so proud of these Carlin guys and where they started before the winter to where they are now with two cars in the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile race – just a huge credit to them.”

Chilton echoed his teammates sentiments, explaining: “The #59 Gallagher Chevrolet has been decent all [week] with the pace not going off. We've just had a really consistent car. It hasn’t been the quickest, but it’s been really good over four laps.

“This is our first time here with Carlin and we’re just so proud to be in the race and get both cars into the top 20.

“Obviously where you start the race is important, but as I know from last year, I was one lap down 30 laps into the race, and I ended up leading more laps than anyone [50]. The Indy 500 is all about being at the front with 10 to go."