Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Wayne Taylor Racing partners with Andretti Autosport in IMSA
IndyCar News

Cannon joins Foyt from Ganassi for 2023

Michael Cannon has joined AJ Foyt Racing as the team bolsters its technical line-up ahead of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Cannon joins Foyt from Ganassi for 2023
Listen to this article

Cannon switched from Dale Coyne Racing to Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2020 season, serving as Scott Dixon’s race engineer for his sixth title that year. He continued in that role up to the middle of the 2022 season, when he was reassigned to future projects for CGR, although he still made occasional appearances on the #9 pitstand, supporting the #9 car’s quest for title glory.

However, for 2023, Cannon will lead AJ Foyt Racing’s race engineers Daniele Cucchiaroni and Roberto Garcia along with drivers Santino Ferrucci and rookie Benjamin Pedersen.

"It was an opportunity to do something that interests me," said Cannon. "I know that Larry [Foyt, team president] has been working hard to move the team up the grid. I saw this opportunity to both help him and Santino and obviously Benjamin Pedersen who's coming on board. I want to see if I can make a difference here."

Cannon worked with some legendary engineers in his past, including Lee Dykstra, Bruce Ashmore, and Tony Cicale, and he said: "You do pull bits out of every one of those interactions. I've been very fortunate to work with some of the best people in the industry."

In November, Foyt hired Craig Brooks as team manager, to oversee the squad’s operations in both Waller, TX, and Indianapolis, IN. Brooks worked as the technical director for the Indy Lights Series for the past 13 years and was a technical consultant for IMSA on a part-time basis since 2016.

Foyt also employed Chris "Beaker" Sheffer as the shop manager in Indianapolis. Sheffer brings a wealth of experience as he has worked in a variety of management and technical roles in the motorsports industry for the past two decades. Six more mechanics have also been hired for 2023.

Foyt declared: "We certainly have many new faces in the team this year, but I can say the feeling is very positive and everyone is pulling in the same direction. We know it will take some time to get where we want to be, but we are looking forward to the challenge and proving that we are heading in the right direction."

Ferrucci and rookie Pedersen will take part in the IndyCar open test in Thermal, Calif. on Feb 2-3, and will then run a private test in mid-February at Sebring.

shares
comments
Wayne Taylor Racing partners with Andretti Autosport in IMSA
Previous article

Wayne Taylor Racing partners with Andretti Autosport in IMSA
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
61 cars for 61st running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

61 cars for 61st running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona

James Roe completes Andretti’s four-car Indy NXT line-up
Indy Lights

James Roe completes Andretti’s four-car Indy NXT line-up

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

A.J. Foyt Enterprises More from
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Calderon: ‘All options open’ for 2023 after IndyCar sojourn
IndyCar

Calderon: ‘All options open’ for 2023 after IndyCar sojourn

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency
IndyCar

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion Prime
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Latest news

Drag racer killed in Australia
Drag Drag

Drag racer killed in Australia

A drag racing crash at Willowbank Raceway in Australia has claimed the life of a competitor.

Al-Attiyah apologises for "reacting harshly" to Audi Dakar power boost
Dakar Dakar

Al-Attiyah apologises for "reacting harshly" to Audi Dakar power boost

Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah has apologised for “reacting harshly” at the decision by Dakar Rally organisers to increase the power output of his Audi rivals ahead of Stage 5.

Vasseur wants quicker, stricter action for future F1 cost cap breaches
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vasseur wants quicker, stricter action for future F1 cost cap breaches

New Ferrari Formula 1 boss Frederic Vasseur believes there needs to be quicker and stricter action for future cost cap breaches after the controversy surrounding Red Bull in 2022.

Honda boss says Sasahara ‘had heart set on’ Toyota move
Super Formula Super Formula

Honda boss says Sasahara ‘had heart set on’ Toyota move

Honda motorsport boss Masaya Nagai says he knew that Ukyo Sasahara had “his heart set on” leaving the marque in favour of a switch to Toyota for 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Prime

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.