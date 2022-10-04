Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ward lands racing director role at Arrow McLaren SP Next / Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar
IndyCar News

Canapino to demo Juncos Hollinger IndyCar in Argentina

The #77 Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet IndyCar will perform demonstration runs at two tracks in Argentina, driven by touring car ace Agustin Canapino.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Canapino to demo Juncos Hollinger IndyCar in Argentina
Listen to this article

The car will be shown in an exhibition from November 4-9 at the Michelangelo, Buenos Aires and then head to the Circuit of Buenos Aires and the Circuit of Termas de Rio Hondo, Santiago del Estero. It will be the first time an Indy car has been on track in Argentina for 51 years, when Al Unser conquered the Indy 300 at Rafaela Autodromo after winning both heats.

“For many years we have been trying to bring a NTT IndyCar Series car to Argentina and today to be in the position to officially announce the car will be returning for an exhibition after 51 years is amazing,” said JHR co-owner and founder Ricardo Juncos. “This gives us a lot of pride as Argentineans and for all that this means.

“Since we are linked to Chevrolet in the United States and to have Agustin Canapino as the driver will be one of the greatest moments of motorsports in our community. When Alberto Canapino was with us at the 24 Hours of Daytona, we thought of what a great moment this would be to see Agustin in an NTT IndyCar Series car and from that point on, on my promise, that is what we were going to make happen. Regardless of the team and effort it would take, today it is a reality and I am sure Alberto would be so proud of this moment.

“To make this all possible, many people and companies have been involved. I am very grateful for the government of the Providence of Santiago del Estero, through the Governor Gerardo Zamora and Emanuel Moriatis, the President of the Turismo National series, who opened the doors allowing us to be a part of this great event. Also, Juan Carlos Lucio Godoy, the president of Rio Uruguay Seguros, one of the companies that have been supporting us for several years, Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet and General Motors of USA, Firestone, Luis Angel Machi the owner of Michelangelo who allowed us to hold this event that will take place on Friday before the exhibition, and to the president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. Mark Miles and IndyCar president Jay Frye, and the Governor of Indiana Eric Holcomb.

“Through all of these people and companies this would have not been possible to show the fans of Argentina an NTT IndyCar Series car on track running at the Autodromo of Buenos Aires and then at the Autodromo de Termas de Rio Hondo in Santiago del Estero.

“As an Argentinean and understanding what motorsport of this hierarchy means, it fills us with pride, the whole Juncos Hollinger Racing team, our friends and all the immense amount of people who in different ways collaborated to make this possible. I think this is a very important step forward in terms of promoting IndyCar not only in Argentina but also in all Latin America and I hope it will be the basis that will allow us in the near future to have our country more involved in the IndyCar Series championship." 

The car will be on track for a private session during the Turismo National November 5-6 and will conclude at the main event at the Termas de Rio Hondo, Santiago del Estero November 9.

Hector Farina, director of the International Circuit of Termas de Rio Hondo said it was an honor to have an IndyCar test at this track, adding: “The last time we had these cars in our country from the United States was back in 1971 and has not returned since then. To have this car in our providence, with a first-class driver will be something extraordinary. Thank you everyone for coming and for thinking of Santiago del Estero.”

Godoy commented: “This is a great opportunity that will open expectations and the hopes for the future. To be part of this process in providing our motorsports fans in Argentina is something that greatly interests us, because investing in the growth and showing what is being done and how we can grow and advance.

“The competition of the Turismo National is special to Argentina and will be in the city of Buenos Aires November 6. To have these fans see a car of such a high level like the NTT IndyCar Series car and to be driven by an experienced Argentinean driver, Agustin Canapino, will be an incredible moment and hopefully the start of a new future.

“What prevents us from dreaming when there are those who are thinking about the possibility for one to two years from now? We want to help Argentina grow and we are convinced we can reach that goal with the shared effort.”

Canapino, who raced a JHR Cadillac DPi-V.R in the 2019 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, has won three titles in the Argentine touring car championship. He commented: “For me, to have this chance to be the driver of the Juncos Hollinger Racing NTT IndyCar Series in Argentina is a great privilege, a great honor, and great responsibility for which I have been preparing myself for a long time. I would like to thank Ricardo Juncos, Brad Hollinger, and the entire Juncos Hollinger Racing team, as well as those who have made it possible for the car to come to Argentina.

“I only have words of gratitude, and at the same time I want to invite everyone to come to this incredible event that we will have with the National Tourism in which I will also be competing in the race of two drivers was the big icing on the cake which is the Indy Exhibition. This is not just another car, it’s the team of Argentina. They finished the final event qualifying on the front row [Callum Ilott started the car second in Laguna Seca] in the most competitive and demanding category in the world. I want to thank everyone who made this dream come true and I hope everyone can make it to the exhibition as it will be a historic event for Argentina.”

Agustin Canapino, Juncos Racing

Agustin Canapino, Juncos Racing

shares
comments
Ward lands racing director role at Arrow McLaren SP
Previous article

Ward lands racing director role at Arrow McLaren SP
Next article

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar
IndyCar

Brown, Ward positive on McLaren progress, and fourth IndyCar

Ward lands racing director role at Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar

Ward lands racing director role at Arrow McLaren SP

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

More from
Agustin Canapino
The 10 star drivers of the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona Daytona 24
IMSA

The 10 star drivers of the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona

IMSA rookie Canapino impressed by Cadillac and Juncos team Daytona 24
IMSA

IMSA rookie Canapino impressed by Cadillac and Juncos team

Canapino completes Juncos Cadillac lineup for Rolex 24
IMSA

Canapino completes Juncos Cadillac lineup for Rolex 24

More from
Juncos Hollinger Racing
Ilott: Front row vindicates renewing with Juncos Hollinger Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Ilott: Front row vindicates renewing with Juncos Hollinger

Juncos Hollinger to run two IndyCars full-time in 2023
IndyCar

Juncos Hollinger to run two IndyCars full-time in 2023

Juncos wants teammate for Ilott but seeks quality in second car
IndyCar

Juncos wants teammate for Ilott but seeks quality in second car

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: Tander leads rapid second practice
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Tander leads rapid second practice

Garth Tander topped a rapid co-driver practice to round out the opening day of the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000.

Vettel would "seriously consider" chance for one-off F1 return at Suzuka
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel would "seriously consider" chance for one-off F1 return at Suzuka

Sebastian Vettel would “seriously consider” making a one-off return to Formula 1 in the future if he was offered the chance to race at Suzuka again.

Verstappen: I need "perfect" Japanese GP weekend to wrap up F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: I need "perfect" Japanese GP weekend to wrap up F1 title

Max Verstappen thinks he will need a "perfect weekend" at Formula 1’s Japanese Grand Prix if he is going to clinch his second world title.

2022 Supercars Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2022 Supercars Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The jewel in the Supercars crown takes place this weekend as 28 cars battle it out for Bathurst 1000 glory.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.