Borg-Warner Trophy to be displayed at Goodwood Festival

BorgWarner is sending the famous Borg-Warner Trophy to the UK for the Silver Jubilee Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, only the second time the Indy 500 winner trophy has left the USA.

Last year, the 5ft-4.75in trophy was transported to Japan, as 2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato accompanied it to visit key sites such as the Honda World Headquarters and BorgWarner facilities.

The trophy features the image of every winner of the Indianapolis 500, including five British-born drivers who have amassed eight victories at Indy between them – Dario Resta (1916), the naturalized American George Robson (’46), Jim Clark (’65), Graham Hill (’66), Dan Wheldon (2005 and ’11) and Dario Franchitti (’07, ’10 and ’12).

Scott Gallett, VP, Marketing, Public Relations, Communications and Government Affairs at BorgWarner stated: “We are thrilled to make our debut at the renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed by bringing the Borg-Warner Trophy to town. With winners such as British racing legend Graham Hill, the Borg-Warner Trophy is not only linked to American motorsports, but also to British racing history.

“Since the Goodwood Festival of Speed celebrates the love of racing, it is an ideal opportunity to present the Borg-Warner Trophy to racing fans.”

It was in 1936, that the company established the Borg-Warner Trophy and retroactively added the winners since the inaugural Indy 500 in 1911. The 110lb trophy is insured for over $3.5m and is on permanent display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. For this reason, since 1988 BorgWarner has established the tradition of a small sterling silver replica to give to the winners as a personal keepsake of their victory, the ‘Baby Borg.’

After the Goodwood Festival, the Trophy will head to McLaren to be pictured with Johnny Rutherford’s 1974 Indy-winning M16C, and it will also be taken to the BorgWarner facilities in Oxford and Gateshead.

Currently, 104 faces grace the trophy, and 2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power’s image will be unveiled at the PRI Show in Indianapolis in December.