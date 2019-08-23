IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend schedule

Note: This schedule is subject to change. All times local (Central)

For list of international carriers of IndyCar broadcasts, click here.

Friday, August 23

9.00am-12.45pm, NASCAR K&N Series testing

1.00-2.00pm,NTT IndyCar Series first practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

2.15-2.45pm, Indy Pro 2000 first practice

3.00-3.45pm, Indy Lights first practice

4.00-5.00pm, Vintage Indy car exhibition

5.15-6.15pm,NTT IndyCar Series qualifying

(NBCSN coverage 5.00-6.30pm, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

6.30-7.15pm, Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

7.30-8.00 Indy Lights qualifying

8.15-9.15pm, NTT IndyCar Series final practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

Saturday, July 27

9.00-10.30am, NASCAR K&N Series practice

11.45am-12.15pm, Vintage Indy car exhibition

12.30-1.30pm, NASCAR K&N Series qualifying

1.45-2.25pm, Indy Pro 2000 race (IndyCar Radio + IndyCar.com)

2.40-3.10pm, Vintage Indy car exhibition

3.25-4.20pm, Indy Lights race (IndyCar Radio + NBC Sports Gold)

4.35-6.05pm, NASCAR K&N Series race

7.45pm green flag,NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway, 248 laps

(NBCSN coverage 7.00-10.00pm, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)





INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts

The IndyCar race airs live on network affiliates, Sirius 216, XM 209, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 216 and XM 209.

NBC Sports Gold Live Streaming

All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying will stream live using the IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold. In addition, full-broadcast, same-day replays of IndyCar races, live streams of Indy Lights races, edited cutdowns of IndyCar races and Indy Lights races and more will be available.