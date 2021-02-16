IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
30 Apr
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
14 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
28 May
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
11 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
18 Jun
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
02 Jul
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
09 Jul
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Nashville
06 Aug
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
13 Aug
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
10 Sep
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
17 Sep
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
24 Sep
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Jenkins reduces Indy 500 duties as he tackles brain cancer

shares
comments
Jenkins reduces Indy 500 duties as he tackles brain cancer
By:

Bob Jenkins, former TV and Indianapolis Motor Speedway announcer, has revealed he is suffering brain cancer.

Jenkins, who joined the IMS Radio Network in 1979, became the play-by-play announcer for the Indianapolis 500 at ABC, then branched out to include other IndyCar races on NBC, before becoming the Speedway’s PA announcer in 2011.

However, on IMS’s Behind the Bricks broadcast with the track’s president Doug Boles, Jenkins revealed he is battling brain cancer – a disease that took his wife eight years ago.

Jenkins, who attended his first Indy 500 in 1960 and has only missed two since, told Boles: “It happened on Christmas night. I woke with a severe headache. I made it to one hospital, they did a CATscan, and then told me I needed to go some place else for an MRI…

“The first diagnosis was a stroke, the second diagnosis was ‘We have found two malignant tumors in your right temple and you have brain cancer.’

“But I had colon cancer in 1983, and I survived that, and with God’s help and my beloved race fans, I’m going to make it.”

A clearly emotional Jenkins went on: “I don’t have a large family, Doug – a niece and a nephew – but I consider the first people that I should tell is my family, and my family is my race fans and people like you who contribute to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the 500 every year, and make it what it is and what it has been since 1911.

“I’m not going to completely retire. I’m going to say I’m cautiously optimistic about working some of the public address this year, but you will not see me or hear me as much as you have during the past few years.

“I’m going to do all I can because I am going through radiation and chemotherapy to knock this cancer out of my brain.

“The thing that I can’t do, although I do every night, I can’t pray as much as all my race fans out there can do, and I sincerely believe that is a major, major contribution to how this thing is going to turn out. So thank you race fans and everybody here at the Speedway for your concern and prayers. I want every one of them. I’ll just never get over how much of a help that that is going to be.”

Boles commented: “There’s nothing like Bob Jenkins’ voice to make a race fan feel they’re in the right spot in the month of May when they get here.”

IMS tweeted out its support for Jenkins:

 
United Rentals reveals new livery for Rahal in 2021

Previous article

United Rentals reveals new livery for Rahal in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren explains lack of Mercedes branding

21h
2
Formula 1

First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35

3h
3
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

3h
4
Supercars

Yates to miss two Supercars rounds

17h
5
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen Mercedes' first choice if Hamilton quits

8h
Latest news
Jenkins reduces Indy 500 duties as he tackles brain cancer
IndyCar

Jenkins reduces Indy 500 duties as he tackles brain cancer

35m
United Rentals reveals new livery for Rahal in 2021
IndyCar

United Rentals reveals new livery for Rahal in 2021

Feb 15, 2021
Meyer Shank adjusts Castroneves’ six-race IndyCar schedule
IndyCar

Meyer Shank adjusts Castroneves’ six-race IndyCar schedule

Feb 13, 2021
Foyt team now “engineering-led” after lacking consistency
IndyCar

Foyt team now “engineering-led” after lacking consistency

Feb 11, 2021
Kimball rejoins AJ Foyt Racing for Indy 500 and Indy GP
IndyCar

Kimball rejoins AJ Foyt Racing for Indy 500 and Indy GP

Feb 11, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position 00:56
IndyCar
Oct 25, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Andretti, Jourdain join forces in Super Copa championship
General / Breaking news

Andretti, Jourdain join forces in Super Copa championship

United Rentals reveals new livery for Rahal in 2021
IndyCar / Breaking news

United Rentals reveals new livery for Rahal in 2021

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar / Special feature

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Trending Today

McLaren explains lack of Mercedes branding
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren explains lack of Mercedes branding

First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35

Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

Yates to miss two Supercars rounds
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Yates to miss two Supercars rounds

Horner: Verstappen Mercedes' first choice if Hamilton quits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Verstappen Mercedes' first choice if Hamilton quits

Lotus unveils electric prototype with fighter jet-inspired aero
General General / Breaking news

Lotus unveils electric prototype with fighter jet-inspired aero

Ricciardo: Tattoo bet repeat unlikely with McLaren boss
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Tattoo bet repeat unlikely with McLaren boss

Jenkins reduces Indy 500 duties as he tackles brain cancer
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jenkins reduces Indy 500 duties as he tackles brain cancer

Latest news

Jenkins reduces Indy 500 duties as he tackles brain cancer
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jenkins reduces Indy 500 duties as he tackles brain cancer

United Rentals reveals new livery for Rahal in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

United Rentals reveals new livery for Rahal in 2021

Meyer Shank adjusts Castroneves’ six-race IndyCar schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Meyer Shank adjusts Castroneves’ six-race IndyCar schedule

Foyt team now “engineering-led” after lacking consistency
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Foyt team now “engineering-led” after lacking consistency

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.