IndyCar / COTA February testing / Top List

Gallery: The best photos from IndyCar testing at COTA

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda
1/30

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

Colton Herta, Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda

Colton Herta, Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda
2/30

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

Sebastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda

Sebastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda
3/30

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

Marcus Ericsson, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

Marcus Ericsson, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda
4/30

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

Helio Castroneves, Team Penske Chevrolet

Helio Castroneves, Team Penske Chevrolet
5/30

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
6/30

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
7/30

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
8/30

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images

Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
9/30

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
10/30

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
11/30

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
12/30

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
13/30

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet
14/30

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

Kyle Kaiser, Juncos Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Kaiser, Juncos Racing Chevrolet
15/30

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

Zach Veach, Andretti Autosport Honda

Zach Veach, Andretti Autosport Honda
16/30

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images

Colton Herta, Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda

Colton Herta, Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda
17/30

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda
18/30

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

Tony Kanaan, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Tony Kanaan, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
19/30

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
20/30

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

RC Enerson, Carlin Chevrolet

RC Enerson, Carlin Chevrolet
21/30

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images

Max Chilton, Carlin Chevrolet

Max Chilton, Carlin Chevrolet
22/30

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images

Tony Kanaan, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Tony Kanaan, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
23/30

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images

Helio Castroneves, Team Penske Chevrolet

Helio Castroneves, Team Penske Chevrolet
24/30

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images

Marcus Ericsson, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

Marcus Ericsson, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda
25/30

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images

Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
26/30

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Helio Castroneves, Team Penske Chevrolet

Helio Castroneves, Team Penske Chevrolet
27/30

Photo by: IndyCar Series

RC Enerson, Carlin Chevrolet

RC Enerson, Carlin Chevrolet
28/30

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
29/30

Photo by: IndyCar Series

James Hinchcliffe, Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

James Hinchcliffe, Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda
30/30

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Colton Herta astounded the NTT IndyCar Series paddock with his pace throughout two days of Spring Training at Circuit of the Americas for 25 cars, and the second-gen ace remained fastest overall for Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda. Here are the best photos from the US GP venue...

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event COTA February testing
Drivers Will Power , Alexander Rossi , Colton Herta
Author Charles Bradley

