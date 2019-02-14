Gallery: The best photos from IndyCar testing at COTA
Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images
Colton Herta, Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda
Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images
Sebastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda
Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images
Marcus Ericsson, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda
Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images
Helio Castroneves, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images
Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images
Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images
Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images
Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images
Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images
Kyle Kaiser, Juncos Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images
Zach Veach, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images
Colton Herta, Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda
Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images
Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda
Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images
Tony Kanaan, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images
RC Enerson, Carlin Chevrolet
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images
Max Chilton, Carlin Chevrolet
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images
Tony Kanaan, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images
Helio Castroneves, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images
Marcus Ericsson, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images
Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Photo by: IndyCar Series
Helio Castroneves, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: IndyCar Series
RC Enerson, Carlin Chevrolet
Photo by: IndyCar Series
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: IndyCar Series
James Hinchcliffe, Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda
Photo by: IndyCar Series
Colton Herta astounded the NTT IndyCar Series paddock with his pace throughout two days of Spring Training at Circuit of the Americas for 25 cars, and the second-gen ace remained fastest overall for Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda. Here are the best photos from the US GP venue...
About this article
|Series
|IndyCar
|Event
|COTA February testing
|Drivers
|Will Power , Alexander Rossi , Colton Herta
|Author
|Charles Bradley