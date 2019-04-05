Sign in
IndyCar / Birmingham / Preview

Barber Motorsports Park – IndyCar facts and figures

Barber Motorsports Park – IndyCar facts and figures
By:
Co-author: IndyCar Series
41m ago

The facts and figures ahead of the third round of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series – the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, at Barber Motorsports Park.

Click here for the weekend schedule

Track: 2.3-mile, 17-turn road course in Birmingham, Alabama.

Race distance: 90 laps / 207 miles

Push-to-pass: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum single duration of 20 seconds.

Firestone tires per entry: Seven primary 'black' sets (eight for rookies), four alternate 'red' sets, five rain sets

2018 race winner: Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet)
Newgarden has won three of the last four IndyCar races at Barber Motorsports Park, his 2015 triumph with CFH Racing being his first in IndyCar. Will Power and Ryan Hunter-Reay have each won here twice.

2018 pole winner: Josef Newgarden (Team Penske Chevrolet) 1:07.4413, 122.773mph.
Power holds the most number of poles at the track – four – while of the active drivers, Hunter-Reay, Simon Pagenaud and Newgarden have each started from P1 once.

Qualifying lap record: Sebastien Bourdais (KVSH Racing), 1:06.6001sec, 124.324mph, 2016

Previous winners:
2010   Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
2011   Will Power, Team Penske
2012   Will Power, Team Penske
2013   Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport
2014   Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport
2015   Josef Newgarden, CFH Racing
2016   Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske
2017   Josef Newgarden, Team Penske
2018   Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Series IndyCar
Event Birmingham
Author David Malsher
