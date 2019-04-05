Barber Motorsports Park – IndyCar facts and figures
The facts and figures ahead of the third round of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series – the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, at Barber Motorsports Park.
Track: 2.3-mile, 17-turn road course in Birmingham, Alabama.
Race distance: 90 laps / 207 miles
Push-to-pass: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum single duration of 20 seconds.
Firestone tires per entry: Seven primary 'black' sets (eight for rookies), four alternate 'red' sets, five rain sets
2018 race winner: Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet)
Newgarden has won three of the last four IndyCar races at Barber Motorsports Park, his 2015 triumph with CFH Racing being his first in IndyCar. Will Power and Ryan Hunter-Reay have each won here twice.
2018 pole winner: Josef Newgarden (Team Penske Chevrolet) 1:07.4413, 122.773mph.
Power holds the most number of poles at the track – four – while of the active drivers, Hunter-Reay, Simon Pagenaud and Newgarden have each started from P1 once.
Qualifying lap record: Sebastien Bourdais (KVSH Racing), 1:06.6001sec, 124.324mph, 2016
Previous winners:
2010 Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
2011 Will Power, Team Penske
2012 Will Power, Team Penske
2013 Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport
2014 Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport
2015 Josef Newgarden, CFH Racing
2016 Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske
2017 Josef Newgarden, Team Penske
2018 Josef Newgarden, Team Penske
