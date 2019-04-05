Barber Motorsports Park – IndyCar facts and figures

Click here for the weekend schedule

Track: 2.3-mile, 17-turn road course in Birmingham, Alabama.

Race distance: 90 laps / 207 miles

Push-to-pass: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum single duration of 20 seconds.

Firestone tires per entry: Seven primary 'black' sets (eight for rookies), four alternate 'red' sets, five rain sets

2018 race winner: Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet)

Newgarden has won three of the last four IndyCar races at Barber Motorsports Park, his 2015 triumph with CFH Racing being his first in IndyCar. Will Power and Ryan Hunter-Reay have each won here twice.

2018 pole winner: Josef Newgarden (Team Penske Chevrolet) 1:07.4413, 122.773mph.

Power holds the most number of poles at the track – four – while of the active drivers, Hunter-Reay, Simon Pagenaud and Newgarden have each started from P1 once.

Qualifying lap record: Sebastien Bourdais (KVSH Racing), 1:06.6001sec, 124.324mph, 2016

Previous winners:

2010 Helio Castroneves, Team Penske

2011 Will Power, Team Penske

2012 Will Power, Team Penske

2013 Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport

2014 Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport

2015 Josef Newgarden, CFH Racing

2016 Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske

2017 Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

2018 Josef Newgarden, Team Penske