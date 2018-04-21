Barber IndyCar: Power tops third practice, King shunts

Will Power put Team Penske-Chevrolet back on top of the timesheets for the third time in three sessions at Barber Motorsports Park, while Robert Wickens starred for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda.

Power was fastest initially on a 68.2678s before he was displaced by first Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal and then his own teammate Josef Newgarden with a 67.8198s.

Then Ryan Hunter-Reay showed off Andretti Autosport’s overnight improvements with a 67.7407 to go top.

However, Ed Jones spun his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda into the gravel at Turn 5 just before the midway point of the 45-minute session which brought out the red flags.

When practice restarted, Jones’ teammate Scott Dixon ran wide exiting the final corner, Turn 17, before grabbing P2, just behind new pacesetter, Power, who laid down a 67.3430s.

Wickens then boosted himself ahead of Dixon into second, as Alexander Rossi joined AA-Honda teammate Hunter-Reay in the top five – before the session was halted again.

Jordan King’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet had speared off-road at Turn 2, across the gravel and into the barrier, damaging his left-front. However, the rookie’s time remained strong enough for P8 overall.

The session restarted with 13 minutes remaining, and there were brief offs for Rahal and the third Penske of Simon Pagenaud, and no improvements among the top 10.

Then with little more than two minutes remaining, Charlie Kimball slowly pulled his Carlin-Chevrolet onto the grass on the inside of the track approaching Turn 5. It looked a safe enough place to avoid contact, but the red flag that followed was accompanied by a checkered, confirming Power 0.22sec ahead of Wickens, followed by Dixon, Hunter-Reay, Rossi, Newgarden and Pagenaud.

Behind King, St. Petersburg winner Sebastien Bourdais slotted his Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan entry into ninth, while James Hinchcliffe completed the top 10 in the second SPM car.

Kimball and Carlin teammate Max Chilton were 13th and 14th ahead of two Andretti cars (Zach Veach and Marco Andretti) and the two AJ Foyt Racing cars. The top 22 were covered by 1.5374sec.

Barber Motorsports Park, IndyCar FP3