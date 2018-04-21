Global
IndyCar Birmingham Practice report

Barber IndyCar: Power tops third practice, King shunts

By: David Malsher, US Editor
21/04/2018 04:49

Will Power put Team Penske-Chevrolet back on top of the timesheets for the third time in three sessions at Barber Motorsports Park, while Robert Wickens starred for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda.

Power was fastest initially on a 68.2678s before he was displaced by first Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal and then his own teammate Josef Newgarden with a 67.8198s.

Then Ryan Hunter-Reay showed off Andretti Autosport’s overnight improvements with a 67.7407 to go top.

However, Ed Jones spun his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda into the gravel at Turn 5 just before the midway point of the 45-minute session which brought out the red flags.

When practice restarted, Jones’ teammate Scott Dixon ran wide exiting the final corner, Turn 17, before grabbing P2, just behind new pacesetter, Power, who laid down a 67.3430s.

Wickens then boosted himself ahead of Dixon into second, as Alexander Rossi joined AA-Honda teammate Hunter-Reay in the top five – before the session was halted again.

Jordan King’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet had speared off-road at Turn 2, across the gravel and into the barrier, damaging his left-front. However, the rookie’s time remained strong enough for P8 overall.

The session restarted with 13 minutes remaining, and there were brief offs for Rahal and the third Penske of Simon Pagenaud, and no improvements among the top 10.

Then with little more than two minutes remaining, Charlie Kimball slowly pulled his Carlin-Chevrolet onto the grass on the inside of the track approaching Turn 5. It looked a safe enough place to avoid contact, but the red flag that followed was accompanied by a checkered, confirming Power 0.22sec ahead of Wickens, followed by Dixon, Hunter-Reay, Rossi, Newgarden and Pagenaud.

Behind King, St. Petersburg winner Sebastien Bourdais slotted his Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan entry into ninth, while James Hinchcliffe completed the top 10 in the second SPM car.

Kimball and Carlin teammate Max Chilton were 13th and 14th ahead of two Andretti cars (Zach Veach and Marco Andretti) and the two AJ Foyt Racing cars. The top 22 were covered by 1.5374sec.

Barber Motorsports Park, IndyCar FP3

Pos.DriverTeamTimeGapMph
1 12 australia  Will Power  Team Penske 1'07.3430   122.953
2 6 canada  Robert Wickens  Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'07.5633 0.2203 122.552
3 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  Chip Ganassi Racing 1'07.7375 0.3945 122.237
4 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  Andretti Autosport 1'07.7407 0.3977 122.231
5 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  Andretti Autosport 1'07.8102 0.4672 122.106
6 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  Team Penske 1'07.8198 0.4768 122.088
7 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  Team Penske 1'07.8567 0.5137 122.022
8 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  Ed Carpenter Racing 1'08.0068 0.6638 121.753
9 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  Dale Coyne Racing 1'08.0218 0.6788 121.726
10 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'08.0855 0.7425 121.612
11 30 japan  Takuma Sato  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'08.1357 0.7927 121.522
12 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'08.1441 0.8011 121.507
13 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  Carlin 1'08.1816 0.8386 121.440
14 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  Carlin 1'08.2552 0.9122 121.309
15 26 united_states  Zach Veach  Andretti Autosport 1'08.2924 0.9494 121.243
16 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  Andretti Herta Autosport 1'08.3386 0.9956 121.161
17 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  A. J. Foyt Enterprises 1'08.4367 1.0937 120.988
18 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  A. J. Foyt Enterprises 1'08.5161 1.1731 120.848
19 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  Harding Racing 1'08.6595 1.3165 120.595
20 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  Chip Ganassi Racing 1'08.7691 1.4261 120.403
21 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  Dale Coyne Racing 1'08.7925 1.4495 120.362
22 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  Ed Carpenter Racing 1'08.8804 1.5374 120.208
23 32 austria  Rene Binder  Juncos Racing 1'09.5146 2.1716 119.112
