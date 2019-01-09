Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Breaking news

Australian IndyCar race “could be done for February 2020”

shares
comments
Australian IndyCar race “could be done for February 2020”
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jan 9, 2019, 10:48 PM

Mark Miles, president and CEO of Hulman & Company, owner of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has stated publicly that the series’ talks regarding a return to Queensland, Australia, may yield results soon.

Miles, who over the years has seen the series get its fingers burned by premature announcements over insecure race dates, some years ago adopted a very reticent stance when it came to making pronouncements over speculative events.

It was therefore unusual for him, during a press conference regarding NBC's exclusive and expanded IndyCar coverage in 2019, to volunteer a comment over IndyCar’s potential return to Australia, a possibility that has blossomed since last October.

Miles told media this afternoon: “We are working hard, and it was made public by the premier of Queensland in Australia on the possibility of having a return to Surfers Paradise in Queensland on the Gold Coast.

“If that's possible, it could be done for probably February of 2020. That's work that is very intensified right now and is something that hopefully might be achieved and finalized in the next couple of months.

“There's a possibility to promote a great event.”

IndyCar last went to Surfers Paradise in 2008 for an end-of-season non-championship race, fulfilling the recently defunct Champ Car World Series’ contract following the CCWS/Indy Racing League merger in February of that year.

The event ran from 1991 to 2007 as a round of the CART Indy car series, then Champ Car World Series, and – supported by what was then called the V8 Supercars – attracted over 300,000 fans to the Gold Coast over the course of the four days, even in Champ Car's twilight years.

Next article
50th anniversary of Andretti’s Indy win to be celebrated at IMS

Previous article

50th anniversary of Andretti’s Indy win to be celebrated at IMS

Next article

IndyCar Spring Training at COTA open to public

IndyCar Spring Training at COTA open to public
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Latest videos
Meet IndyCar’s Mexican star rookie 05:45
IndyCar

Meet IndyCar’s Mexican star rookie

Nov 15, 2018
Why the Indy 500 will be tougher for Alonso in 2019 09:15
IndyCar

Why the Indy 500 will be tougher for Alonso in 2019

Nov 14, 2018

News in depth
Bommarito extends sponsorship of Gateway IndyCar event
IndyCar

Bommarito extends sponsorship of Gateway IndyCar event

IndyCar Spring Training at COTA open to public
IndyCar

IndyCar Spring Training at COTA open to public

Australian IndyCar race “could be done for February 2020”
IndyCar

Australian IndyCar race “could be done for February 2020”

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.