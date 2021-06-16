Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Road America Breaking news

Oliver Askew to sub for injured VeeKay at Road America

By:

Tuesday afternoon, Ed Carpenter Racing driver Rinus VeeKay underwent successful surgery to repair his fractured left clavicle.

Oliver Askew to sub for injured VeeKay at Road America

Veekay, 20, sustained the injury while cycling in a training ride on Monday.

Oliver Askew will pilot the No. 21 ECR Chevrolet in VeeKay's absence. He recently made his first appearance of the 2021 IndyCar season at the Detroit Grand Prix, subbing for Felix Rosenqvist. 

“I want to wish Rinus a speedy recovery, I know the No. 21 Chevrolet will be missing him," said team owner Ed Carpenter. "It’s a shame that he has to miss this round, but he will come back strong. I want to thank Oliver for being ready and able to step in and give the car a strong run.”

Askew, 24, has one podium in 13 career starts. He also won the Indy Lights championship in 2019.

“First off, I hope Rinus is doing well and that he has a quick recovery!” said Askew. “I’m thankful that Ed and his ECR team trust me to take over the No. 21 Chevrolet this weekend. They have a strong program and I look forward to helping them in every way possible at Road America.”

VeeKay currently sits fifth in the championship standings, 56 points out of the lead. He earned his maiden race win earlier this year in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis. 

“What happened was very unfortunate and definitely not the greatest timing. The surgery went well, I am not in any pain.” said VeeKay. “I definitely wanted to be out there fighting for my place in the championship and driving the Direct Supply car. I will give it all I have and be ready for Mid-Ohio! I am very thankful for everyone at ECR that helped me and stayed up very late to get everything for the surgery arranged. I would also like to say a big thank you to everyone at OrthoIndy who got me all fixed up!”

The Dutch driver will be re-evaluated prior the July 4th race at Mid-Ohio.

IndyCar on reasons behind Detroit cautions, stoppages, non-calls

IndyCar on reasons behind Detroit cautions, stoppages, non-calls
Subscribe to PRIME
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021

