Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1

Recent Arrow McLaren IndyCar Series signing for 2025, Christian Lundgaard, says he has “zero interest” in getting an opportunity with the team’s Formula 1 squad.

In tandem with his European open-wheel career, Lundgaard signed to the Renault Sport Academy in 2017 and tested its F1 car at the Hungaroring and Jerez.

He later drove a 2018-spec F1 car at Silverstone and Bahrain and was promoted to Alpine’s simulator driver role in 2021.

Christian Lundgaard, Renault Sport Academy Driver, Renault F1 Team RS18 Photo by: Renault F1

But by this time his F2 career had stalled, after scoring two wins in his rookie season in 2020, and he switched to IndyCar with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 2022, when he claimed Rookie of the Year honors.

Earlier this month, Arrow McLaren revealed that it had signed Lundgaard to replace Alexander Rossi for next season.

When asked by Motorsport.com about his mindset now his move has been announced, Lundgaard said he remained committed to seeing out the rest of this season.

“Honestly, nothing has changed, nothing will change,” he replied. “I think the off season will be spent as it always has in figuring out what I can do to improve myself.

“And if that is in one car or another car that doesn't really change.

“The decision at the end of the day is… it's nice to have sorted, but it doesn't really change anything for me at the moment, which is also why there's not really much to say because it's what I believe is best for me for the future and it's luckily sorted now.

“The remaining races, that's where my focus really is at the moment, but it's good to have (the 2025 deal) done.”

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

When asked if there was any ambition remaining in the F1 direction, with McLaren currently boasting the fastest car in that championship, Lundgaard replied: “Zero interest. I've been a part of that world. I don't want to go back.”

When Motorsport.com informed him of Lundgaard’s comments, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown replied: “Good! Because I’ve not spoken with him about it. I’m good in F1.”

Brown said he was persuaded to sign Lundgaard due to the manner of his maiden IndyCar victory, and revealed that F1’s newest race winner, Oscar Piastri, had recommended him from their earlier days of racing together.

“His pace,” said Brown of why he signed the 23-year-old Dane. “He raced against Oscar Piastri over in Europe, and (Oscar) says he’s unbelievably quick.

“I thought the race that he won here (in Toronto 2023) was an awesome drive. He dominated, but the part that was more impressive to me is when he got shuffled back in that late yellow, you could have a rookie winner kind of panic and overdrive, and he was like ‘no problem, I got this’.

“I thought it was a very mature win; very fast. I think he and Pato will be awesome team-mates, as fast as anyone, and Nolan (Siegel, McLaren’s teenaged third driver) will learn from having two unbelievably quick team-mates.

“Ultimately, his pace and his reputation, what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard, thought, ‘Here’s a guy who’s championship caliber who can give Pato a run for his money’.”