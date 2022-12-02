Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Aitken joins AXR for Rolex 24, Dixon confirmed at Ganassi
IndyCar News

Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road and street courses

Marcus Armstrong has landed one of the best IndyCar rides after signing a deal to drive a fourth Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda on 2023’s road and street courses.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road and street courses
Listen to this article

Following Jimmie Johnson’s departure, the car will be run as #11, and Armstrong will team up with New Zealand compatriot and six-time champion Scott Dixon, 2021 champion Alex Palou and 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson for the 12 non-ovals on the 2022 calendar.

The 22-year-old had been in negotiations with Dale Coyne Racing before and after testing for the team impressively at Sebring in October, and was believed to be nearing a deal with Coyne to partner David Malukas full-time in 2023, with Takuma Sato becoming an oval-only third driver.

However, instead Armstrong will take on recent Formula 2 rivals Callum Ilott (Juncos Racing-Chevrolet) and 2022 IndyCar Rookie of the Year Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda) from the seat of the legendary Ganassi operation, which has taken its drivers to 14 championships since 1996.

“I’m ecstatic to be a part of the IndyCar Series, but especially with Chip Ganassi Racing because it is such an iconic and successful team,” said Armstrong, who scored four wins in three seasons of Formula 2. “I have an extraordinary opportunity in front of me to learn from people that have been performing at the absolute highest level in this sport.

“As a Kiwi, I’ve always watched Scott Dixon succeed in the championship with this team, so on a personal level this is quite special for me. I am a hard worker that looks to improve every single day. With the knowledge and personnel that this team has, I’m very excited to take on this new challenge.”

Mike Hull, Ganassi’s managing director, said: “Marcus driving the #11 car for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2023 is exciting. As a 22-year-old, what is in common to others who have climbed into IndyCar with CGR is that at that age he already knows how to win. That's been repeatedly proven at the highest global level.

“Besides talent, the intangible that he brings creates measurement through opportunity. Bring on 2023!”

Who will get to race the #11 in the five oval races including the Indianapolis 500 is now open to conjecture. While Ryan Hunter-Reay has a development role at Ganassi, thus far the role has been confined to sportscars, and he ran two IMSA endurance races with the team this year.

The 2012 IndyCar champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner might be considered a lock for the ride given his prowess on ovals, but two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato is also understood to be in negotiations for the seat.

This appears to go against the understanding that the Japanese veteran would be (a) running an oval-only program for Dale Coyne Racing, and (b) could not race for anyone other than DCR should he choose to continue in IndyCar in 2023.

shares
comments
Aitken joins AXR for Rolex 24, Dixon confirmed at Ganassi
Previous article

Aitken joins AXR for Rolex 24, Dixon confirmed at Ganassi
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Aitken joins AXR for Rolex 24, Dixon confirmed at Ganassi
IMSA

Aitken joins AXR for Rolex 24, Dixon confirmed at Ganassi

Hybrid parts supply-chain issue for 2024 IndyCars is improved
IndyCar

Hybrid parts supply-chain issue for 2024 IndyCars is improved

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Marcus Armstrong More from
Marcus Armstrong
Armstrong is “very good candidate” for Coyne IndyCar drive
IndyCar

Armstrong is “very good candidate” for Coyne IndyCar drive

Vips, Armstrong among those testing IndyCars at Sebring
IndyCar

Vips, Armstrong among those testing IndyCars at Sebring

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime
FIA F2

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Kiel on Ganassi: “Total focus is on winning… and it shows”
IndyCar

Kiel on Ganassi: “Total focus is on winning… and it shows”

Cadillac completes 24-hour test at Sebring
IMSA

Cadillac completes 24-hour test at Sebring

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Adelaide Supercars: Mostert leads emotional Walkinshaw one-two
Supercars Supercars

Adelaide Supercars: Mostert leads emotional Walkinshaw one-two

Chaz Mostert made a perfect start to Holden's final weekend in Supercars, leading a Walkinshaw one-two in Adelaide.

The Top 10 SUPER GT/Super Formula drivers of 2022
Super GT Super GT

The Top 10 SUPER GT/Super Formula drivers of 2022

After another memorable season in Japan's two top motorsport categories, it's time to look back on the top performers across both SUPER GT and Super Formula in 2022.

Reynolds disqualified from Adelaide Shootout
Supercars Supercars

Reynolds disqualified from Adelaide Shootout

David Reynolds has been kicked out of the Top 10 Shootout in Adelaide due to a technical breach.

Adelaide S5000: Mawson handed Tasman title shot
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Adelaide S5000: Mawson handed Tasman title shot

Joey Mawson has unexpectedly become the S5000 Tasman Series favourite thanks to technical issue for Nathan Herne in Adelaide.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.