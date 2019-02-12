Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Breaking news

Andretti confirms technical partnership with Harding Steinbrenner

shares
comments
Andretti confirms technical partnership with Harding Steinbrenner
By:
Feb 12, 2019, 5:04 PM

Andretti Technologies, the advanced technology arm of Andretti Autosport, has announced that it will provide engineering and development support of the Harding Steinbrenner Racing team.

Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s team will be staffed by veteran race engineers with Andretti Autosport experience, receive technical and development support, and have access to the same damper program used by Andretti Autosport entries. 

This technical alliance’s first venture was the 2018 finale at Sonoma Raceway, which saw Indy Lights champion Patricio O’Ward qualify fifth and finish ninth on his IndyCar debut. 

Harding Steinbrenner is currently due to run just one car this year, for rookie Colton Herta, while O’Ward has extricated himself from his HSR contract for a second car which transpired to be only a part-time entry.

Founded in late 2014, Andretti Technologies was the powertrain provider for the Andretti Formula E program for Seasons 3 and 4.

Next article
Dixon: Rosenqvist could be this year’s Wickens in IndyCar

Previous article

Dixon: Rosenqvist could be this year’s Wickens in IndyCar

Next article

Herta lands first blow in IndyCar Spring Training

Herta lands first blow in IndyCar Spring Training
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Colton Herta
Teams Andretti Autosport , Harding Racing
Author David Malsher

Red zone: trending stories

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car Red Bull Launch
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

31m ago
First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen Article
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

Latest videos
Meet IndyCar’s Mexican star rookie 05:45
IndyCar

Meet IndyCar’s Mexican star rookie

Nov 15, 2018
Why the Indy 500 will be tougher for Alonso in 2019 09:15
IndyCar

Why the Indy 500 will be tougher for Alonso in 2019

Nov 14, 2018

News in depth
Herta on top again in Wednesday morning session
IndyCar

Herta on top again in Wednesday morning session

Marco Andretti: “If I won the Indy 500 I’d cry, probably”
IndyCar

Marco Andretti: “If I won the Indy 500 I’d cry, probably”

Herta stays top of IndyCar Spring Training with startling lap
IndyCar

Herta stays top of IndyCar Spring Training with startling lap

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.