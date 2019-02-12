Andretti confirms technical partnership with Harding Steinbrenner

Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s team will be staffed by veteran race engineers with Andretti Autosport experience, receive technical and development support, and have access to the same damper program used by Andretti Autosport entries.

This technical alliance’s first venture was the 2018 finale at Sonoma Raceway, which saw Indy Lights champion Patricio O’Ward qualify fifth and finish ninth on his IndyCar debut.

Harding Steinbrenner is currently due to run just one car this year, for rookie Colton Herta, while O’Ward has extricated himself from his HSR contract for a second car which transpired to be only a part-time entry.

Founded in late 2014, Andretti Technologies was the powertrain provider for the Andretti Formula E program for Seasons 3 and 4.