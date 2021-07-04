Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Newgarden was calculating grip loss to win at Mid-Ohio
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio News

Andretti team sucker-punched by misfortune at Mid-Ohio

By:

Despite all four Andretti Autosport-Hondas starting in the Top 10, it turned into a miserable day for Michael Andretti’s squad, with Alexander Rossi’s fifth place as the highlight.

Andretti team sucker-punched by misfortune at Mid-Ohio

While Kyle Kirkwood and Danial Frost delivered a two 1-2 finishes for Andretti Autosport in Indy Lights at Mid-Ohio, a day of promise in IndyCar started crumbling within seconds of the start of the Honda Indy 200.

At the first turn – Turn 4 at Mid-Ohio for the start of the race – James Hinchcliffe who had qualified ninth, slid off the inside curbing while completing a pass on Rinus VeeKay, and his nose tapped teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay’s right-rear just hard enough to spin the DHL car into the tire wall on the inside, as well as ending up on the grass himself. Hinchcliffe resumed but fell to the back of the field, while Hunter-Reay lost two laps after limping to the pits for a new toelink.

"We had a good start,” said Hunter-Reay. “We moved up a spot there going into Turn 1 … Then we just got dropkicked and put into the wall. We bent a toe link and spent the rest of the day two laps down.

“Not really sure what else we could have done or what to think of the whole thing. We were just a victim of the situation."

Hinchcliffe, who was eventually classified explained it thus: “"Tough pill to swallow today. This place is all about track position and obviously we lost it all on Lap 1. I’m super bummed about that and also that Ryan (Hunter-Reay) was involved, but it was just one of those racing deals.

“We did what we could from there. We wanted more for the #ShiftToGreen Andretti Steinbrenner car, but heads down for Nashville in a few weeks."

Their teammates Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi continued in second and fifth respectively, Herta staying within 2.5sec of eventual winner Josef Newgarden, but he was stationary for 25sec during his first pitstop due to a faulty fuel probe. Then at the second stop, he stalled as he was leaving the pits, and after clawing his way back up to seventh, he had to make a splash-n-dash on the penultimate lap and fell to 13th.

“"It was a miserable day as a whole for the Gainbridge Honda,” said one of last year’s Mid-Ohio winners. “Everything that could go wrong did. It just wasn’t our day. We will try to figure out what went wrong and then move on and keep pushing."

Rossi spent seemingly the whole race staring at the rear wing of Scott Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, and the pair of them were jumped by Alex Palou during the second round of pitstops, consigning Rossi to fifth at the checkered flag.

“It was an OK day,” said the 2018 Mid-Ohio winner and championship runner-up. “I wish we could’ve gotten past Scott and into some clean air, but ultimately it was a solid day for the #27 NAPA Auto Parts guys.

“We have some decent momentum going into the summer break and I’m already counting the days until Nashville."

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Joe Skibinski

shares
comments
Newgarden was calculating grip loss to win at Mid-Ohio

Previous article

Newgarden was calculating grip loss to win at Mid-Ohio
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

50 min
2
Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents

7 h
3
Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez

8 h
4
Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria

8 h
5
Formula 1

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP

5 h
Latest news
Andretti team sucker-punched by misfortune at Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Andretti team sucker-punched by misfortune at Mid-Ohio

1 h
Newgarden was calculating grip loss to win at Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Newgarden was calculating grip loss to win at Mid-Ohio

3 h
Ericsson, Palou content at Mid-Ohio, Dixon says more work needed
IndyCar

Ericsson, Palou content at Mid-Ohio, Dixon says more work needed

4 h
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden wins to end Penske's drought
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden wins to end Penske's drought

5 h
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice
Video Inside
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice

Jul 3, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec at Mid-Ohio 01:36
IndyCar
14 h

IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar: O’Ward leads Newgarden in second practice 00:21
IndyCar
Jul 3, 2021

IndyCar: O’Ward leads Newgarden in second practice

IndyCar: Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-driver's recovery 00:50
IndyCar
Jul 2, 2021

IndyCar: Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-driver's recovery

IndyCar: VeeKay gets medical all clear to race again 00:36
IndyCar
Jul 1, 2021

IndyCar: VeeKay gets medical all clear to race again

IndyCar: Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio, VeeKay expected to return 00:49
IndyCar
Jun 30, 2021

IndyCar: Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio, VeeKay expected to return

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Newgarden was calculating grip loss to win at Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Newgarden was calculating grip loss to win at Mid-Ohio

Ericsson, Palou content at Mid-Ohio, Dixon says more work needed Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Ericsson, Palou content at Mid-Ohio, Dixon says more work needed

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Ryan Hunter-Reay More from
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Hunter-Reay, Newgarden seek more grip as Road America cools Road America
Video Inside
IndyCar

Hunter-Reay, Newgarden seek more grip as Road America cools

IndyCar aces OK with aero tweaks, unsure on engine battle Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar aces OK with aero tweaks, unsure on engine battle

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 Prime
IndyCar

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Harvey hopes MSR continues partnership with Andretti team Road America
Video Inside
IndyCar

Harvey hopes MSR continues partnership with Andretti team

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss
IndyCar

Kirkwood’s future is IndyCar, not FE, says Andretti team boss

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime
IndyCar

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Trending Today

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Damage from kerb cost Hamilton around 30 points in F1 downforce

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

Williams explains Russell's qualifying apology for going "too fast"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains Russell's qualifying apology for going "too fast"

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021

Latest news

Andretti team sucker-punched by misfortune at Mid-Ohio
IndyCar IndyCar

Andretti team sucker-punched by misfortune at Mid-Ohio

Newgarden was calculating grip loss to win at Mid-Ohio
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden was calculating grip loss to win at Mid-Ohio

Ericsson, Palou content at Mid-Ohio, Dixon says more work needed
IndyCar IndyCar

Ericsson, Palou content at Mid-Ohio, Dixon says more work needed

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden wins to end Penske's drought
IndyCar IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden wins to end Penske's drought

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.