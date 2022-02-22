Andretti partners with Zapata to boost IndyCar data analysis

Listen to this article

Applied quantum computing technology and methods aim to boost the performance of even the most powerful classical computers, especially in optimization, Machine Learning [ML] and simulation use cases.

Andretti Technologies engineers will work trackside from the Zapata Performance Innovation and Technology [P.I.T.] Center, an engineering trailer where accelerated analytic capabilities are powered by Orquestra, with the aim of bringing a real-time performance edge to the team comprising Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, Romain Grosjean and Devlin DeFrancesco.

The Zapata P.I.T. Center is built to provide the Andretti engineers with “enhanced efficiencies over their current infrastructure and analytics solutions—beginning with advanced ML and optimization work, and increasingly using quantum techniques as the technology matures during the course of the partnership.”

Christopher Savoie, CEO of Zapata, said: “The Zapata team is thrilled to partner with Andretti and put our Orquestra quantum software platform to work in the pursuit of a competitive edge that no other racing team can match. The Zapata P.I.T. Center’s analytics environment is this ‘edge’ manifested in a real world, mobile and deployed setting.

“Our companies have the same DNA of always competing to win, and we can’t wait until the 2022 season kicks off to begin putting all this work into action.”

Michael Andretti, chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport, added: “We’re excited to be working with a true leader in quantum computing through our partnership with Zapata. IndyCar racing is all about finding every possible edge and then maximizing it. Zapata’s expertise gives us that advantage through their Orquestra quantum software platform and expert scientists and engineers.

“The partnership is going to propel both organizations to great things this year and beyond.”